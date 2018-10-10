|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Paris Nocturne
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : foggily atmospheric, typical Modiano
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Paris Nocturne has its narrator look back -- to: "a time long ago", when he was still underage (in France at that time) but already entirely independent, and he was involved in an accident, hit by a car.
Whisked off first by the police and then to a clinic, he is in something of a haze for a while -- and, from the distance, indistinct memory further blurs his recollections.
When he is discharged, he is told: "it would be better for me and for everyone else if I forgot about the accident" and given an envelope with "a wad of banknotes", a significant amount of money.
Of course, he can't forget -- and he can't let it go.
He goes in search of the mysterious woman who was apparently driving the car and also slightly injured, as well as the handler who gave him the cash (and when he finds him, tries to give the money back).
In the streets at night, I had the impression I was living another life, a more captivating one, or quite simply, that I was dreaming another life.The accident is one of those defining moments, breaking him out of an aimless rut -- even if it takes him a while to make some sense of it and its consequences:
The accident the night before did not happen by chance. It marked a breach of continuity. The shock was good for me, and it occurred in time for me to make a new start in life.He recalls walking up to the accident, finding himself almost completely removed from the world around him: "I had never experienced such a profound silence around me. Not a single car" -- before being mowed down, and woken up from his reverie. The narrator describes being adrift much of the time here, often wandering in a fog; after the accident, there is more of a focus and determination, at least some of the time.
He obsesses over it for quite a while, connecting it also to a similar accident he recalls from childhood, a memory brought back only by the smell of ether -- which, of course, itself makes for a hazy impression; as he admits: "Ether made me both remember and forget".
Paris Nocturne is a quest-tale, the narrator specifically looking for the mystery-woman, hunting down possible leads and also randomly searching. The man connected to the case also interests him, a type reminding him of his own father and his shady milieu.
Another of those "fugitive faces from this period" who comes back to mind is a Dr Bouvière, a sort of guru holding court whose circle the narrator sometimes joined. He is another dubious figure, and the narrator sees how he, or someone like him, might have ensnared him:
I don't know how I managed to escape these dangers. I was just as vulnerable as the rest. Nothing really distinguished me from all the other disoriented listeners who congregated around Bouvière. I, too, needed some certainties. How on earth had I avoided this trap ? Thank goodness for my laziness and indifference.He does latch on to a girl from that circle, but his quest remains for the mystery woman. He wants answers to the circumstances surrounding the accident, and those involved. They do connect, eventually -- she even claims to have also been looking for him, but notes also:
Paris is big ... You have to be careful ... People like us end up getting lost.Written for such distance, the focus is often on memory, the narrator noting:
Whole sections of our lives end up slipping into oblivion and, sometimes, tiny little sequences in between as well.Paris Nocturne is very much part of Modiano's œuvre, featuring a familiar protagonist yet again at this stage in his life. As always, Modiano does this atmosphere of dredged up distant recollections very well, some sharp lucidity -- of specific moments and sensations -- all the more striking in the general fogginess and uncertainty. Like quite a few of Modiano's other novels, it feels very much like part of a larger story, but it stands up reasonably well on its own as well
Yet another solid piece of work, if not quite a true stand-out.
- M.A.Orthofer, 10 October 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French author Patrick Modiano was born in 1945. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review