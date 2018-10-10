

the complete review - fiction

Paris Nocturne



by

Patrick Modiano



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Accidente nocturno

Translated by Phoebe Weston-Evans

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : foggily atmospheric, typical Modiano

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"As the narrator begins an obsessive investigation into the circumstances and people involved in the accident we find ourselves bound again into the Modiano echo chamber." - Gregory Day, The Australian





"Das Skelett des Buches ist allerdings nicht der Roman selber. Die Geschichte ist, wie immer bei diesem Autor, überaus spannend. Ebenfalls wie immer will man jedoch nicht vorrangig wissen, wie sie ausgeht. Vielmehr möchte man mit Modiano unterwegs sein." - Joseph Hanimann, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Ein schwebendes, tastendes Sich-Erweitern und Sich-Erhellen einstiger Wahrnehmungen, die, von anderen überblendet, im Dunkel schlummern -- daraus erwachsen, ohne je eine kohärente «Geschichte» zu bilden, die Konturen eines verlassenen Kindes, eines einsamen Halbwüchsigen zwischen immer neuen Wohnorten, Schulen, Fremden." - Barbara Villiger Heilig, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"In the end, more than the mysterious woman it is the idea of coherence he pursues" - Kaiama L. Glover, The New York Times Book Review





"Like the Guy Pearce character in the Christopher Nolan film Memento , the protagonist in Paris Nocturne struggles to piece together the mystery, hampered by his own fractured consciousness. To add to the difficulty, the memory of the accident is at times confused in his mind with that of a similar incident that occurred in childhood -- or did it ?" - Simon Caterson, Sydney Morning Herald





, the protagonist in struggles to piece together the mystery, hampered by his own fractured consciousness. To add to the difficulty, the memory of the accident is at times confused in his mind with that of a similar incident that occurred in childhood -- or did it ?" - "Substantially autobiographical, like so much of the author’s fiction, the text contains many elements familiar to Modiano’s readers. (...) Finally, there is Modiano’s limpid and elliptical style, blending vagueness and precision, realism and dreaminess, and there are numerous questions that find no answer." - Gerald Prince, World Literature Today





"Wenn ein Autor wie Patrick Modiano einen Déjà-vu-Roman schreibt, weiß man, woran man ist. (...) Erzählt wird das komplexe Ereignisgefüge dieses Romans aus einer Perspektive, die ferne Vergangenheit, unmittelbare Gegenwart und allerlei Zwischenepochen in einen kunstvollen Zeitnebel taucht." - Joseph Hanimann, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Paris Nocturne has its narrator look back -- to: "a time long ago", when he was still underage (in France at that time) but already entirely independent, and he was involved in an accident, hit by a car. Whisked off first by the police and then to a clinic, he is in something of a haze for a while -- and, from the distance, indistinct memory further blurs his recollections. When he is discharged, he is told: "it would be better for me and for everyone else if I forgot about the accident" and given an envelope with "a wad of banknotes", a significant amount of money. Of course, he can't forget -- and he can't let it go. He goes in search of the mysterious woman who was apparently driving the car and also slightly injured, as well as the handler who gave him the cash (and when he finds him, tries to give the money back).

It is a typical Modiano tale, focused yet again on the time when he is at the cusp of full adulthood, already living on his own, in hotels in Paris, and distant from his parents, struggling for connections, wandering the streets at all hours:

In the streets at night, I had the impression I was living another life, a more captivating one, or quite simply, that I was dreaming another life.

The accident the night before did not happen by chance. It marked a breach of continuity. The shock was good for me, and it occurred in time for me to make a new start in life.

I don't know how I managed to escape these dangers. I was just as vulnerable as the rest. Nothing really distinguished me from all the other disoriented listeners who congregated around Bouvière. I, too, needed some certainties. How on earth had I avoided this trap ? Thank goodness for my laziness and indifference.

Paris is big ... You have to be careful ... People like us end up getting lost.

Whole sections of our lives end up slipping into oblivion and, sometimes, tiny little sequences in between as well.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 October 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Nobel Prize in Literature, 2014

Patrick Modiano at books and writers

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Patrick Modiano was born in 1945. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014.

- Return to top of the page -