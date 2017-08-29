Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Sundays in August



by

Patrick Modiano



French title: Dimanches d'août

Translated by Damion Searls

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Die Zeit . 13/10/1989 Luc Rosenzweig

From the Reviews :

"Modiano ist weder Alfred Hitchcock noch Agatha Christie: Seine Kunst besteht nicht darin, ein Intrigennetz zu knüpfen, um schließlich den Leser mit der verblüffenden Wahrheit zu konfrontieren. Im Gegenteil: Die Helden Modianos bewegen sich ständig in einer nebulösen, konturlosen Welt, sie beziehen ihre Identität ausschließlich aus der geheimnisvollen Kraft ihres Gedächtnisses." - Luc Rosenzweig, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Sundays in August swirls like most of Modiano's novels, closing with the narrator looking back on a short period long ago of which he could say: "We were never as happy as we were then", while its beginning is more than seven years after those brief happy days. The story that is revealed, in slowly twisting fashion, stepping back and then further back moves from dark to bleak; the concluding scene's contrast only adds to the final poignancy.

The narrator's name -- barely mentioned -- is Jean, but as in most of Modiano's novels, identity is closely guarded and often concealed, often under several layers. Typically, when someone wants to introduce him, he: "didn't give her time to say my name", as if that were already revealing too much, and, typically, when he was on the run with his girl, he convinced himself:

Pretend ? We just had to convince ourselves that we were different people than the Jean and Sylvia who, once upon a time, had haunted the banks of the Marne. We had nothing in common with those two anymore.

I wasn't even sure whether, after seven years, he was confusing her with someone else.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 September 2017

About the Author :

French author Patrick Modiano was born in 1945. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014.

