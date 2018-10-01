the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 October 2018

1 October: Sad Latvian books | Local translation in Southeast Asia | American Fictionary review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 October 2018 - Monday

Sad Latvian books | Local translation in Southeast Asia
American Fictionary review

       Sad Latvian books

       Latvian Literature helpfully has a list of the 10 saddest Latvian books.
       None seem to be available in English yet -- but don't worry, apparently you too can soon be saddened, as: "Several books in the list are soon to be available in the UK and other English speaking countries in translation".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Local translation in Southeast Asia

       In the Myanmar Times Zon Pann Pwint finds Southeast Asian Novels Lost Without Translation.
       Not much is translated from the Burmese, but locally they also find relatively little is translated into Burmese from other Southeast Asian countries; translation from the English still completely dominates the market.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       American Fictionary review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Dubravka Ugrešić's American Fictionary -- a revised edition of her long out of print Have a Nice Day, just out from Open Letter.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 September 2018)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2018 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links