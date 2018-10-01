the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Latvian Literature helpfully has a list of the 10 saddest Latvian books.
None seem to be available in English yet -- but don't worry, apparently you too can soon be saddened, as: "Several books in the list are soon to be available in the UK and other English speaking countries in translation".
In the Myanmar Times Zon Pann Pwint finds Southeast Asian Novels Lost Without Translation.
Not much is translated from the Burmese, but locally they also find relatively little is translated into Burmese from other Southeast Asian countries; translation from the English still completely dominates the market.