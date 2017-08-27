Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



For Isabel



by

Antonio Tabucchi



A Mandala

Italian title: Per Isabel

Translated by Elizabeth Harris

Apparently written in the 1990s, but first published posthumously in 2013

B+ : appealing, unusual quest-tale

From the Reviews :

"Une écriture maîtrisée, faite de pauses et d’attentes, des détails réalistes, des ouvertures vers le fantastique… : Antonio Tabucchi livre ici un roman habité par les fantasmes mais aussi très ancré dans le réel. Un récit qui dilate le temps et l’espace, à la poursuite d’un être aussi fuyant qu’un rêve." - Fabio Gambaro, Le Monde





"Eine einzige Wahrheit gibt es in diesem strikten Sinne ebenfalls nicht: Der Akt des Erzählens wird zur sinnstiftenden Erfahrung, denn über das Erzählen verleihen wir unserem Dasein innere Kohärenz. Für Isabel ist die elegante erzählerische Variation eines Mandalas. Alles folgt dem Formprinzip des Kreises: der Rhythmus der Satzketten, die Folge der Figuren, die Anordnung der Schauplätze." - Maike Albath, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist die elegante erzählerische Variation eines Mandalas. Alles folgt dem Formprinzip des Kreises: der Rhythmus der Satzketten, die Folge der Figuren, die Anordnung der Schauplätze." - "On first look, the story is a straightforward search for resolution. Yet the logic of For Isabel is strange, dreamlike. Tadeus claims to be pure light but frequently eats and drinks -- absinthe, cachaça, mandarin liquor affect him. Though Isabel lived in the twentieth century, the name Slowacki and his profession are suggestive of the nineteenth-century Polish romantic poet. Time itself is malleable for certain spontaneous characters, like the telepathic bat and the Mad Fiddler. Taken together, these facts are suggestive of some supernatural order, but in the end they only hint at one." - Carson Schatzman, World Literature Today

For Isabel is narrated by Waclaw -- but called Tadeus -- Slowacki, who goes in search of a young Portuguese woman he once knew, Isabel, moving through nine circles of a mandala in seeking out information about what became of her. What begins as a seemingly normal quest -- he meets an old friends of Isabel's in a Lisbon restaurant, and she tells him her story -- become increasingly sur-and ethereal; indeed, Tadeus proves to be an elusive being as well: a photographer who takes his picture can't capture the image ("Where are you ? he said, it's like you don't exist") and to another person who wonders about what (rather than who) he is, he suggests:

I've lost all my mud, I explained, I've become pure light. He scratched his calves. What do you mean, he murmured. Think of me as a pulsar

Isabel, he said, there might be an Isabel in my poetry or in my thoughts, they're one and the same, but whether she's in my poetry or in my thoughts, she's a shadow who belongs to literature, why are you looking for a shadow who belongs to literature ? Perhaps to make her real, I answered weakly, to give some meaning to her life, and to my rest.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 August 2017

Italian author Antonio Tabucchi lived 1943 to 2012.

