For Isabel
Our Assessment:
B+ : appealing, unusual quest-tale
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
For Isabel is narrated by Waclaw -- but called Tadeus -- Slowacki, who goes in search of a young Portuguese woman he once knew, Isabel, moving through nine circles of a mandala in seeking out information about what became of her. What begins as a seemingly normal quest -- he meets an old friends of Isabel's in a Lisbon restaurant, and she tells him her story -- become increasingly sur-and ethereal; indeed, Tadeus proves to be an elusive being as well: a photographer who takes his picture can't capture the image ("Where are you ? he said, it's like you don't exist") and to another person who wonders about what (rather than who) he is, he suggests:
I've lost all my mud, I explained, I've become pure light. He scratched his calves. What do you mean, he murmured. Think of me as a pulsarTadeus is, or was, a writer ("I write books, I whispered, that is my sin"), and Isabel is also, in part, a literary creation; a poet Tadeus asks about her suggests:
Isabel, he said, there might be an Isabel in my poetry or in my thoughts, they're one and the same, but whether she's in my poetry or in my thoughts, she's a shadow who belongs to literature, why are you looking for a shadow who belongs to literature ? Perhaps to make her real, I answered weakly, to give some meaning to her life, and to my rest.Typically for a quest-tale: "the important thing is to search, and not whether you find something or not".
Isabel's tale seems simple enough: a young woman growing up in a still reactionary Portugal under Salazar, she loses both parents, studies modern languages at university, becomes politically active. Then the details blur. Did she become pregnant ? She was apparently arrested -- but did she escape, or commit suicide, or die elsewhere ? Change, or exchange, identities -- blurring even further who she is ?
Tadeus tries to follow the pieces, meeting a variety of people whose path she crossed -- a friend, her nanny, a jailer -- and some with more tenuous, unreal links to her. He seems to be able to move through space effortlessly, practically stepping from Portugal to Macao to Switzerland. Cultures overlap -- the colonial in Portugal, the Portuguese in China, India in the Swiss locale (with the image of Hermann Hesse as connection, gazing down on the scene ...).
Tadeus looks for the substantial -- the facts -- but is himself entirely unsubstantial, practically a ghost, and his quest is ultimately spiritual. He knows, as he follows her trail: "anything's possible; with Isabel, anything was possible". He wants to know everything -- but as he is reminded: "Everything is nothing".
Circling around and then ever-closer to Isabel, Tadeus finds resolution, Tabucchi nicely, lightly, leading him on. It makes for a charming, eerie little tale -- politically tinged, with a touch of mystery to it, and a spiritual element, yet none of which weigh too heavily on the story.
For Isabel is, in the best sense, weird, with its unusual feel and (ir)reality. Nicely done.
- M.A.Orthofer, 27 August 2017
Italian author Antonio Tabucchi lived 1943 to 2012.
