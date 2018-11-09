Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Natsume Sōseki



Japanese title: 吾輩は猫である

First serialized, then published in three volumes: I (1905; Eng. 1972), II (1906; Eng. 1979), III (1907; Eng. 1986)

Translated by Aiko Ito and Graeme Wilson

Previously translated by Kan-ichi Ando (1906, rev. by K. Natsume, 1906-9), and by Katsue Shibata and Motonari Kai (1961)

Our Assessment:



B+ : sprawling and uneven but good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS* . 7/5/1971 Hugh Cortazzi

[* review of an earlier translation]

From the Reviews :

"Some of the satire in I am a cat is biting and humorous. (...) The cat's view of the Japanese in the public bath is particularly amusing though very much in the Japanese tradition." - Hugh Cortazzi, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

"I am a cat" are the opening words of the first chapter of this novel, and it is said cat ("As yet I have no name" is the follow-up sentence, and that remains the case for the rest of the novel) that acts as narrator here. Originally just a story -- the first Sōseki wrote --, this first chapter proved so popular that he was convinced to write further installments (ten more chapters in all) -- early practice for his later career as serial-newspaper-novelist --, which were then collected, making for this very loose sort of novel .

The narrator notes that cats are much more straightforward in how they deal with things:

If we want to eat, we eat; if we want to sleep, we sleep; when we are angry, we are angry utterly; when we cry, we cry with all the desperation of extreme commitment to our grief. Thus we never keep things like diaries. For what would be the point ?

However, he does possess (though it is a pitiably small example) that sine qua non of any writer or scholar, a study. In addition, though he is normally to be found asleep in front of it, he does actually spend much of his time with some difficult book propped up before his nose. One must accordingly regard him as a person of at least the scholarly type.

As soon as he comes home from school, he shuts himself up in the study for the rest of the day; and he seldom emerges. The others in the house think that he is terribly hard-working. He himself pretends to be hard-working. But actually he works less hard than any of them think. [...] Nevertheless he is an enormous gormandiser. After eating a great deal, he takes some taka-diastase for his stomach and, after that, he opens a book. When he has read a few pages, he becomes sleepy. He drools onto the book. This is the routine religiously observed each evening.

He has no secret vices, but he is totally abandoned in the way he buys book after book, never to read a single one. I wouldn’t mind if he used his head and bought in moderation, but no. Whenever the mood takes him, he ambles off to the biggest bookshop in the city and brings back home as many books as chance to catch his fancy. Then, at the end of the month, he adopts an attitude of complete detachment. At the end of last year, for instance, I had a terrible time coping with the bill that had been accumulating month after month.

Quite apart from the precision of my hearing and the complexity of my mind, I can also read thoughts.

Don’t ask me how I learned that skill. My methods are none of your business. The plain fact remains that when, apparently sleeping on a human lap, I gently rub my fur against his tummy, a beam of electricity is thereby generated, and down that beam into my mind’s eye every detail of his innermost reflections is reflected.

Since, willy-nilly, it grows, I would have thought it simplest and best for any creature just to leave it alone. But no. Not for humans. Totally unnecessarily, they trick themselves out in every conceivable sort and kind of hair-do. And even take pride in their idiot variations.

like hermits in a peaceful reign. Though they adopt a nonchalant attitude, keeping themselves aloof from the crowd, segegrated like so many snake-gourds swayed lightly by the wind, in reality they, too, are shaken by just the same greed and worldly ambition as their fellow men.

The urge to compete and their anxiety to win are revealed flickeringly in their everyday conversation, and only a hair’s breadth separates them from the Philistines whom they spend their idle days denouncing. They are all animals from the same den. Which fact, from a feline viewpoint, is infinitely regrettable. Their only moderately redeeming feature is that their speech and conduct are less tediously uninventive than those of less subtle creatures.

Of course inside his skull, deep below the dandruff, universal truths may be spinning around in a shower of fiery sparks like so many Catherine Wheels. It’s possible but, judging from his external appearance, not likely even in one’s wildest imaginings.

He lacks the brain power to think through a problem. Any problem. In any field. He’s a poor old blithering mutt.

Only the other day some fellow with a name like Sōseki published a short story entitled ‘A Single Night.’ But it’s so vague that no one could make head or tail of it. I eventually got hold of the man and questioned him very seriously about the real meaning of his story. He not only refused to give any explanation, but even implied that, if the story happened in fact to have any meaning at all, he couldn’t care less. His attitude was, I think, typical of a modern poet.

within a thousand years everyone will be doing it, and I am prepared to bet that in ten thousand years time nobody will even think of death except in terms of suicide.

No one at all will read your poems. Not because the poems are yours and you are a bad poet, but because individuality has intensified to such an extent that anything written by other people holds no interest for anyone. This stage of the literary future is already evidenced in England where two of their leading novelists, Henry James and George Meredith, have personalities so strong and so strongly reflected in their novels that very few people care to read them.

All studies undertaken by human beings are always studies of themselves. The proper study of mankind is self.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 November 2018

About the Author :

Natsume Sōseki (夏目 漱石; actually: Natsume Kinnosuke) lived 1867 to 1916 and was the leading Japanese author of the Meiji era.

