Childhood



by

Gerard Reve



Title: Childhood Author: Gerard Reve Genre: Novellas Written: 1949/50 (Eng. 2018) Length: 155 pages Original in: Dutch Availability: Childhood - US Childhood - UK Childhood - Canada Two Novellas

Dutch titles: Werther Nieland and De ondergang van de familie Boslowits

and Translated by Sam Garrett

Werther Nieland was previously published in a translation by Richard Huijing in the Dedalus Book of Dutch Fantasy (1993)

was previously published in a translation by Richard Huijing in the (1993) De ondergang van de familie Boslowits was previously published as The Decline and Fall of the Boslowits Family in a translation by James S. Holmes and Hans van Marle in Modern Stories from Holland and Flanders (1973)

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 25/10/2018 Anthony Cummins



From the Reviews :

"These are slight works, so subtle as to seem almost inconsequential, generating frustration, as well as fascination, from Reve’s reliance on his ability to wring menace out of things left unsaid." - Anthony Cummins, Daily Mail

The complete review 's Review : Childhood collects two novellas, written by Reve shortly after the Second World War: Werther Nieland and The Fall of the Boslowits Family, both featuring narrators recounting experiences from their youth, in accounts that are very in-the-moment (rather than retrospective); the perspectives are those of children.

Werther Nieland covers a fairly short period of time, when narrator Elmer is eleven. A child used to keeping himself busy, he retreats to secret hideaways and keeps secret hiding places, and while he he has constructive plans -- to build things, or to form (secret) clubs -- for the most part he is destructive (on a small scale and in childish ways, but still often rather unpleasantly). He seeks out companionship but his domineering personality makes him a poor playmate.

In this story he goes to visit a neighbor-boy and meets Werther Nieland. Typically, almost immediately: "I felt the urge to in some way torment him or inflict pain on him underhandedly"; typically, too, he tries to impose himself on the boy, suggesting how he can be helpful and essentially inviting himself over to Werther's home. When he does visit, he finds an unusual household: Werther's father is a passionate Esperantist (who can't help but try to win over the new boy to his passion), while his rather overbearing mother obviously has some mental (in)stability-issues; as Werther's aunt eventually suggests: "'Mother is nervous,' she went on. 'Maybe you two have already noticed that.'" Of course, to Elmer Werther's mother's behavior is all of a piece with the strange world of adult behavior; he can't judge what is out of the range of normal -- just as he has little sense of where his own behavior (which includes bits of animal cruelty) is in the range from acceptable to unacceptable.

Elmer knows enough to keep, or try to keep, most of his activity secret -- but that's part of the problem: there's no social feedback that might make clear to him that what he is doing is wrong or unacceptable. But then Reve presents a world in which the social norms generally aren't well-enforced or made clear: Werther's father stands more less idly by while his wife behaves rather too cheekily with the children, and does little more than try to gently guide her away (until he tries to get some help for her -- done more or less behind the backs of the children). An attempt to distract the children on a day Mrs. Nieland is to be attended to sees Werther's aunt take the kids -- with Elmer getting himself invited along -- to an entertainment in town; the show she takes them to isn't the kid-friendly circus-like act she was expecting but rather a risqué entertainment (most of which flies over Elmer's head, though even he can sense something isn't quite right about it); "this was not very suitable", she has to admit.

The sexual allusions and jokes confuse the boy; Werther's mother's behavior obviously go beyond that which he is familiar with -- yet only stretch rather completely break with it: for example, her insistence on bathing her children, and leaving them running around naked, differs only from Elmer's own domestic experiences in the timing and circumstances (but it does creep Elmer out enough that he doesn't let himself be drawn into it).

Elmer tries to rope friends into participating in his clubs, but his off-putting manipulations -- somehow, it's always obvious he should be in charge -- and demands sink most of these exercises. Indeed, Elmer's actions are largely frustrated ones -- a seeking out of connections that he can't quite make, and solitary acting out that leads nowhere: a typical scene is: When I could think of nothing to do I spent my time crumbling the soft plaster from the attic walls, which I knocked off with a hatchet. Afterwards, I always felt sad, and tried, if I had my glass cutter with me, to scratch my name in a windowpane, almost never with success. The childish, largely uncomprehending (though sensing ...) perspective and voice is effective here, though Elmer is a creepy little kid. In the story, Werther and his family eventually move; Elmer cycles over to scope their new home out but doesn't visit, the connection broken; "'It's a dark place, where they live,' I said quietly" -- to himself -- and that describes the story, and Elmer's own world as well.

The Fall of the Boslowits Family begins with narrator Simon explaining that he first got to know the Bolsowitz family when he was seven. Son Hans, two years older than him, is the first connection, but the rest of the family also makes an immediate impression, notably the crippled father -- also named Hans -- and then the oldest son, the "feeble-minded" Otto. The novella begins a few years before the Second World War, but skips along over the years, presenting the darkening clouds as they affect the families.

Life seems to go on much as usual, all along, as Simon describes it; even war, and then surrender, are taken in stride. There's an effort to maintain a sense of normalcy -- especially, of course, in front of the children. Most obviously, the adults want to reassure simple-minded Otto -- institutionalized, but frequently brought home to visit -- though it's obvious to Simon (and the readers) that the over-simplified cheery attitude is increasingly at odds with reality around them.

As the shadow of Nazidom looms larger, and then the ugly reality of Nazi occupation takes hold, people are more affected: there are suicides, the authorities become more threatening. Simon's family seems largely unaffected, but those in their circle aren't -- notably the Boslowits family. The physically and the mentally handicapped, in particular, are vulnerable -- though ironically the elder Hans' debilitation initially at least protects him -- it's too much of a bother to cart off him anywhere.

Friends and family do their best to protect who they can, but as the occupation continues and actions against the locals become more aggressive -- "'They've started,' she said, 'they're rounding people up. No more notice, they're picking them up just like that.'" -- the nooses tighten. No, there is no happy end in this brutally forthright tale.

Tighter and shorter than Werther Nieland, The Fall of the Boslowits Family is a very effective tale of Dutch life in the late 1930s through the German occupation, the specter of Nazism growing more real and hitting closer to home (even if not, directly, Simon's home), a small classic of its kind.

In a distinctive voice that captures childish incomprehension while still conveying what is missed by the still immature mind, the two works collected in Childhood are dark and even unpleasant, but both strong and impressive.

About the Author : Dutch author Gerard Reve lived 1923 to 2006. - Return to top of the page - © 2018 the complete review



