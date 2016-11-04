Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Evenings



by

Gerard Reve



A Winter's Tale

Dutch title: De avonden

Translated by Sam Garrett

De avonden was made into a film in 1989, directed by Rudolf van den Berg

Our Assessment:



A : remarkably effective novel of the everyday

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 4/11/2016 Laura Garmeson The Guardian A+ 9/11/2016 Tim Parks Irish Times A+ 12/11/2016 Eileen Battersby The Times . 19/11/2016 Fiona Wilson TLS A+ 30/11/2016 Shaun Whiteside

Review Consensus :



Impressed; glad to see it finally available in English



From the Reviews :

"As the reader accompanies Frits through a string of strange encounters, his recurring monomania and morbid, surreal dreams contribute to a mood that is listless and oppressive, yet curiously compelling." - Laura Garmeson, Financial Times





"It is so rare, as a reviewer, to come across a novel that is not only a masterpiece but a cornerstone manque of modern European literature, that I hesitate before setting down a response: what can I say, in a world of hype, that will put this book where it belongs, in readers’ hands and mind ? (...) Both for its hero and its author, this novel is a tour de force of filling space, of turning tawdry emptiness into comedy of the highest order (.....) It may sound dire, but Reve’s sparkling collage of acute observation, droll internal monologue and pitch-perfect dialogue keeps the reader breathless right through to the grand finale" - Tim Parks, The Guardian





"It should also be acknowledged as one of the finest studies of youthful malaise ever written. (...) For a narrative so funny, it is also profoundly moving. (...) Little happens, yet a great deal does. It is a people-watching novel, rich in character and bantering dialogue." - Eileen Battersby, Irish Times





"By the time you reach the end of this novel, in which very little happens yet very much is told, you can’t help but feel a little lost." - Fiona Wilson, The Times





"(W)hat a curious work it is. (...) It is the repetitions of the novel that make it so mesmerizing: the cyclical days, the jokes, the scurrilous stories, the endless disquisitions on baldness and its remedies, the slow, claustrophobic mealtimes (.....) The novel is dark, funny, unsettling and lingers vividly in the mind." - Shaun Whiteside, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Evenings recounts the days of Frits van Egters -- ten days, from 22 December 1946 through New Years, recounted in ten chapters. Frits is twenty-three, living -- though fairly independently -- with his parents, with a good if dull job:

I work in an office. I take cards out of a file. Once I have taken them out, I put them back in again. That is it.

Gritting his teeth he watched as the man speared three potatoes from the platter with his own fork. "Tht is unclean," he thought, "a violation of every precept. But we stand powerless."

I'm only waiting for them to hang themselves or beat each other to death. Or set the house on fire. For God's sake, let it be that. So why hasn't it happened yet ? But let us not despair. All things come to those who wait.

"The devil take me," said Frits, "it is a delight to me each and every time. Those reports like: child killed by exploding grenade. Glorious. Deferred suffering from the war. That is always a joy. They always start of so cosily, those reports," "the seven-year-old son," he said in an impassive voice, "of the Karels family, agriculturalists in Breda, attempted on Wednesday afternoon to dismantle a small anti-aircraft shell with a claw hammer."

"What an evening," he thought, "what an evening. When is it going to end ?"

"There is no going back," Frits thought. "Let us adopt an impassive or, if need be, even cheerful expression."

Things take place around us. Yet we barely notice them. We have ears, but we hear not, eyes but do not see.

"All in all, it is dreary," he thought, "most dreary."

"It is no disaster to be unhappy," Frits thought, "but how discouraging must it be to know that there is nothing to pin the blame on, outside oneself ?"

"Deliver me from baldness," he said, pushing back his hair and examining the hairline. "It is a gruesome infliction."

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 December 2016

About the Author :

Dutch author Gerard Reve lived 1923 to 2006.

