Notes of a Crocodile



by

Qiu Miaojin



"(T)hrillingly transgressive (.....) Bonnie Huie’s translation is nothing short of remarkable -- loving, even; one gets the sense that great pains have been taken to preserve the voice behind this lush, ontological masterwork. (...) This idea of the unfixed, fragmented self is mirrored by the structure of the book, which hovers between genres. Composed of Lazi’s eight notebooks and described as a survival guide, an array of literary forms conspire together: aphorisms, fragments and allegorical interludes about crocodiles who wear human suits when they go outside and symbolize the queer body." - Leopoldine Core, The New York Times Book Review