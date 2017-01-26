

They Know Not What They Do



Jussi Valtonen



Finnish title: He eivät tiedä mitä tekevät

Translated by Kristian London

Finlandia Prize, 2014

B- : a lot here -- but then also tears itself in too many different directions

"This is classy and engrossing drama but Valtonen’s plot jams together his various threads with sledgehammer bluntness, not least in how it forces Joe to face his past." - Anthony Cummins, Daily Mail





"Trotz aller Technologie-, Medien- und Gesellschaftskritik ist das Markenzeichen dieses in wechselnden Perspektiven extrem subjektiv erzählten Buches die Introspektion: Zwei Kontinente ist ein psychologischer Roman in Reinform, so rein sogar, dass ihm zeitweise das Romanhafte abgeht. (...) Das Problem besteht darin, dass das Buch mehr sein möchte als ein feinsinniger psychologischer Familienroman, nämlich eine Gesellschafts- und Gegenwartsanalyse en gros. Dazu fehlen ihm jedoch das Format und die stilistische Raffinesse." - Oliver Jungen, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Romaanissa kaikki on suurta, formaatiltaan normaalia kookkaammassa kirjassa on sivujakin lähes 600, mutta tärkeämpää on se, että siinä on sisältöä vielä enemmän kuin kokoa. (...) He eivät tiedä mitä tekevät on tärkeä kirja. Se on syvällinen ja viisas." - Jukka Petäjä, Helsingin Sanomat





"Il s'agit d'éthique mais surtout de responsabilité: peut-on revendiquer le contrôle de processus complexes, tout en étant incapable de mettre de l'ordre dans sa vie privée ? (...) Une réflexion contemporaine très subtile portée par une architecture romanesque qui ne l'est pas moins." - Elena Balzamo, Le Monde





"(L)e Scandinave expose la façon dont l’hyperconnectivité a peu à peu déréglé les modalités relationnelles de ses personnages. Dès lors, la narration à suspens de son roman soulève d’ambitieux questionnements éthiques et moraux (.....) Malgré ses quelques longueurs, le roman est aussi complexe qu’intelligent. Jussi Valtonen y anticipe avec pertinence les conséquences d’un monde où les opinions de chacun sont récupérées par des méta-pouvoirs capitalistes, institutionnels ou terroristes, les vidant peu à de leur sens pour mieux les neutraliser." - Elisabeth Jobin, Le Temps

They Know Not What They Do is a sprawling novel -- and quite lumpy in its sprawl. It begins with a brief teaser-prologue, a little more than a page in length, printed in italics, presumably a scene from what the novel will come to -- but it's a longtime coming then. The novel proper begins some twenty years earlier, in 1994, in Helsinki, the focus on Alina, still married at the time to American scientist Joe Chayefski.

Joe's Finnish fling -- a leap into marriage, a short stint as an academic in Helsinki, an aborted go at fatherhood -- is a brief detour on a promising career. He'd been offered a tenure-track position at UCLA -- and instead he accepted a year-long postdoc offer in Helsinki (yes, it's a bit hard to swallow, but there it is) -- an act as that seems as much re- or counter-action to family and other expectations as his whirlwind romance/marriage is (which looks as much as an excuse to get away from the woman he was previously involved with as anything else). Passionate about work, he finds Finnish academia mystifying (and, as described, it is), and the connection to Alina sputters, especially once they have a child, Samuel. Joe is actually reasonably hands-on as a baby-father, and he makes some effort to establish himself in Finland, but it just isn't meant to be. An offer comes from the states, he heads off, and that's the end of that family. Very occasionally in the years that follow he's in touch with Alina, and there's one attempt to have Samuel come visit him when the boy is six, but it falls through; Joe is a completely absent father-figure, for the longest stretches appearing in the boy's life solely in the form of an annual holiday card.

The bulk of the novel then is set some two decades later: the prologue already introduced the cyclical coming of the cicadas, and Valtonen repeatedly weaves them into his story. Dormant underground for so long, they resurface with a vengeance; so too Joe's past would seem to be resurfacing -- and overwhelming him -- now.

Alina eventually remarried, and Samuel has some much younger brothers; Joe, now living in Baltimore, also got married again, and has two daughters, fifteen-year-old Rebecca and eleven-year-old Daniela. (Bizarrely, the one connection to Finland Joe decides on is getting a Finnish au pair -- Saara, who proves comically all-too Finnish.) Alina gets in touch with Joe and tells him that Samuel may be in some trouble -- and he may be in the United States. Meanwhile, neuroscientist Joe, whose work involves using animals, has been having some problems at the lab, and at home, with protesters -- all the more frustrating for him, because he's not quite sure what they want, or why they have so specifically targeted him. The possible connection -- Samuel has been dabbling in activism -- grows worryingly more plausible, and the escalating threats hit worryingly closer to home .....

Most of the novel focuses on Joe, sharing his perspective, and it's over halfway into the novel before there's a long section filling in the Samuel-blank, describing his childhood and then especially the last year in Finland, when he graduated from high school, and his girlfriend and practically all his classmates moved on to university and he missed the boat. It takes longer still to learn what precisely seems to have radicalized him, and how he wound up in the United States. Obviously, there are some father-son issues, and obviously eventually the two will confront them head on -- but Valtonen allows that there's considerable more to it, and though he spins some of this out rather teasingly -- there's no reason not to reveal more about Samuel earlier ... -- that storyline comes together reasonably well.

There is however, a lot more to They Know Not What They Do. A lot more. So, for example, Joe is having some father-daughter issues as well. Not so much the nude selfie he catches his eleven-year-old taking -- a small shock quickly lost in everything else he is dealing with -- but all sorts of issues with the independent-minded fifteen-year-old Rebecca.

Much centers around corporate infiltration of the American school system -- university as well as high school. Rebecca has been targeted by a corporation to be a trendsetter, agreeing to show off -- on social media, especially -- various wares in exchange for freebies (which, importantly, she gets before anyone else). Creepy though much of this is, the creepiest thing is the new super-gadget, the 'experience device' iAm, which she also gets before it's even released to the public:

You could use the device to browse the internet, watch videos, listen to music. But there was no UI to speak of, as the company explained in the user guide: the experiences were transmitted via a few small, stylishly designed electrodes directly to the sensory cortices.

The control software and circuits for the new iAm devices visual stimuli had to be based on the prie-winning research conducted by Joe himself -- not totally, of course, but in large part. Without his findings, it would never have been possible to develop the device.

The whole first month Joe was in Finland, he thought the university was closed. Or were Finns perpetually on strike, like the French ?

Joe had gradually learned that if you sat still for a long time without making any sudden movements, you could catch the occasional glimpse of a Finn. In the wintertime, they would emerge soundlessly, especially in the morning dimness and the blue light of afternoon, to wander the corridors in solitude, mournful and mute.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 December 2017

Finnish author Jussi Valtonen was born in 1974

