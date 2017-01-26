|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
They Know Not What They Do
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B- : a lot here -- but then also tears itself in too many different directions
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
They Know Not What They Do is a sprawling novel -- and quite lumpy in its sprawl.
It begins with a brief teaser-prologue, a little more than a page in length, printed in italics, presumably a scene from what the novel will come to -- but it's a longtime coming then.
The novel proper begins some twenty years earlier, in 1994, in Helsinki, the focus on Alina, still married at the time to American scientist Joe Chayefski.
You could use the device to browse the internet, watch videos, listen to music. But there was no UI to speak of, as the company explained in the user guide: the experiences were transmitted via a few small, stylishly designed electrodes directly to the sensory cortices.With no user interface, the whole thing works simply in the mind's eye, so to speak -- and Joe repeatedly catches his daughter lost in this other-world (and worries about losing her there permanently). They try to ration her use of the device, but this alternate reality and all its potential is hard to resist -- so also for Joe, who can't help but try it out and easily falls into this particular rabbit hole. (He remains unaware of many aspects of how it functions however, and Valtonen amusingly reverses the usual situation, of a child racking up ridiculous phone- and app-charges on a parent's device, here -- though rather more damagingly so. )
Of course, also:
The control software and circuits for the new iAm devices visual stimuli had to be based on the prie-winning research conducted by Joe himself -- not totally, of course, but in large part. Without his findings, it would never have been possible to develop the device.Consequences -- unintended, and/or ones people tended to remain oblivious (or indifferent) to -- of everything from scientific research to consumer activity, even of the most mundane, everyday sort, are yet another major theme of the theme-packed novel .....
There's also the drugs Rebecca is carrying around with her -- "ALTIUS®" -- which: "wasn't a drug; it was a fine-tuner", a different sort of neuro-enhancement.
Joe is also dealing with a different form of corporate interference and intrusion, specifically in academia, as academic publishing is here so firmly under the control of a single company -- Freedom Media -- that they: "could unilaterally dictate the terms for access to scientific information" -- and use this market power to insist that: "university libraries could either subscribe to Freedom Media's entire catalog or none of it". Every university, of course, has to subscribe -- but aside from the cost what really annoys Joe is that it means that all sorts of third- and fourth-rate journals ("bogus rags") were getting equal treatment and (the equivalent of) shelf space -- and sometimes relied on, even though the results printed in them were dubious and often entirely unreliable. Yes, They Know Not What They Do is also a novel that addresses questions of scientific reliability in a corporate-dominated information-flood age .....
Then there are the protestors who are going after Joe and his work -- and, ultimately, even his family. Joe even wants to engage them in dialogue, and puts considerable effort into arranging some sort of conversation -- but it does not go well. Scientific issues -- and their moral implications -- don't lend themselves to public hearing of the sort Joe finds himself participating in (though it has to be noted that Valtonen stacks the deck here ...).
Joe and his wife even deliberate purchasing a gun for protection -- and, yes, Chekhov's dictum necessarily comes to mind .....
The gun, and much else, also provide fodder for Valtonen's comparing of cultures. The novels early chapters, mainly set in Finland, are amusingly critical -- very critical -- of zombie-like Finnish culture and society, which leaves Joe baffled. Valtonen exaggerates a bit here, but it is quite amusing in its exaggeration, as in his inability to encounter practically any of his supposed co-workers at his job:
The whole first month Joe was in Finland, he thought the university was closed. Or were Finns perpetually on strike, like the French ?American violence, and the nation's apathetic reaction to it, is also repeatedly returned to -- and there are instances of violent eruptions, even if gunfire remains relatively rare. A near-miss targeting his daughters understandably hits too close to home, and brings Joe -- and soon his second marriage -- to the breaking point. (At which point also excursions into the iAm world, with its neuroXperiences are probably not helpful for his mental health.)
And -- as the late-night infomercial salesman pitches ... -- there's still more ! Joe's Jewish roots and identity crop up here and there (including in Finland, for yet another odd crossed-cultural-wires experience), for example. Or also: Alina becomes a successful writer back in Finland ..... But these are sort of loose threads, left, like much else flapping in the wind.
A lot of this is fascinating: the ethical questions posed by animal testing; fancy new technologies that sound all too plausible, and their potential effects; and -- surprisingly -- the question of child-rearing, both in how Alina raised Samuel (and the role Samuel is pressed into with his little brothers), and how Joe tries to wrangle his daughters. But all of these lose themselves in the tangle of stories Valtonen offers. And what a tangle it is, all over the place.
The different perspectives are reasonably interesting, but unfocus the novel: what starts with Alina then quickly leaves her behind, while cipher-Samuel, an almost invisible presence for half the book, is suddenly at the heart of it. Meanwhile, others are neglected: Rebecca gets to argue with dad a lot, but the book never actually shifts to her perspective, and so she too remains under-drawn -- though she's at least a substantial presence compared to her younger sister, and her mother, who only get a few scenes in which they are front and center before vanishing almost completely in the background. And Valtonen doesn't just shift perspectives, he even shifts to the present tense on occasion, to create a sense of greater immediacy (and also further confuse readers ...).
All too much of this -- and, in part, because there is all so much of this ... --- feels like a writing exercise, an experimenting with what Valtonen can do. (Hilariously, Valtonen explains in an interview that: "My original intention was to write a short story collection: stories about relationships, ideally Alice Munro-esque", so of course this five-hundred-page heap-of-heaps is what happened.....) This is a novel cobbled together out of far too many ideas and plotlines, with Valtonen too pleased with his tangents -- the criticism of Finland, corporate intrusion in academia, and in private life, American violence, animal testing, Jewish identity, etc. etc. -- to weight them appropriately. (Don't forget the cicadas ! Oh, right -- Valtonen won't let you forget the cicadas .....) A lot of these pieces are very good -- as is much of the story-telling. But the novel gets sidetracked in peculiar ways -- or rather never manages to stay on the one track. Valtonen has too much to say, and in letting so many of the storylines peter out, or compete for attention, it's like the debate with those opposed to his work Joe participate in, any main point or story drowned out by so much else.
The writing in They Know Not What They Do is good, and many of these stories and ideas are gripping -- but in dividing his (and the reader's) attention, Valtonen doesn't present any part of it nearly satisfactorily enough.
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 December 2017
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Finnish author Jussi Valtonen was born in 1974
- Return to top of the page -
© 2017 the complete review