the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 April 2018

1 April: 'Against Storytelling' | Drue Heinz (1915-2018) | Oneiron review


1 April 2018 - Sunday

'Against Storytelling' | Drue Heinz (1915-2018) | Oneiron review

       'Against Storytelling'

       In late February they held the 4th UEA Symposium, with the theme: Against Storytelling, and at Scroll.in Nayani Goyal now reports on it, in Against storytelling: This essay might destroy all your ideas about the value of the story in a book.
       Apparently:
The symposium was a lament against the celebration of "world literature"
       So, yeah, I'm sorry to have missed that .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Drue Heinz (1915-2018)

       Not only did she make it to 103, she co-founded Ecco Press, was a publisher of The Paris Review, and endowed the Drue Heinz Literature Prize -- quite the life, and Marylynne Pitz's obituary in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is quite a read.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Oneiron review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Laura Lindstedt's 2015 Finlandia Prize-winning novel, Oneiron, now out in English, from Oneworld.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


