the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 April 2018
1 April:
'Against Storytelling' | Drue Heinz (1915-2018) | Oneiron review
1 April 2018
- Sunday
'Against Storytelling' | Drue Heinz (1915-2018) | Oneiron review
'Against Storytelling'
In late February they held the 4th UEA Symposium, with the theme: Against Storytelling, and at Scroll.in Nayani Goyal now reports on it, in Against storytelling: This essay might destroy all your ideas about the value of the story in a book.
Apparently:
The symposium was a lament against the celebration of "world literature"
So, yeah, I'm sorry to have missed that .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Drue Heinz (1915-2018)
Not only did she make it to 103, she co-founded Ecco Press, was a publisher of The Paris Review, and endowed the Drue Heinz Literature Prize -- quite the life, and Marylynne Pitz's obituary in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is quite a read.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Oneiron review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Laura Lindstedt's 2015 Finlandia Prize-winning novel, Oneiron, now out in English, from Oneworld.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
