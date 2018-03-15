Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Devils' Dance



by

Hamid Ismailov



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Uzbek title: Жинлар базми ёхуд Катта ўйин / Jinlar bazmi yoxud katta o'yin

/ Translated by Donald Rayfield

Poetry translated by John Farndon

With Afterwords by the translators

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : engaging dual-narrative

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 15/3/2018 . Financial Times . 23/3/2018 Caroline Eden

From the Reviews :

"(A) beguiling novel of sinister enchantments and mind-stretching affinities." - The Economist





"In writing it, Ismailov is consciously positioning himself in the dissident literary tradition, alongside the rounded-up intellectuals whom Qodiriy meets in prison. (...) Ismailov opens up multiple worlds and at times the teeming subplots, ruminations and digressions may be disorientating for readers weaned on more linear narratives. If there is a logic, it is that of the dream -- or nightmare -- and a vivid one at that, with language by turns rebellious, ironic, witty and lyrical " - Caroline Eden, Financial Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Devils' Dance begins with Uzbek author Abdulla Qodiriy pruning the shoots on his grape vines, and finding inspiration for a story. The story continues to unfold over the course of the novel, but not in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family: only a few pages in we learn:

On 31 December, 1937, a freezing winter’s day, Abdulla was taken from his home and put in prison, neither charged nor tried.

After reading the book from beginning to end, he had still failed to find an article that applied to him; so he began inventing new articles, comic ones which he might well be charged under -- 'Dreaming', 'Reflecting', 'Taciturnity', and so on. But none of those activities were listed in the Code.

Abdulla was trying to make sense of what was happening to him. Whether it was all a dream, a piece of theatre, or the visions of a deranged mind; how had he not made the connection at the time ?

Yes, I am a nationalist, and yes, I have been active in spreading nationalist ideas in literature and in the press. But I tell you again and again that I have never known or been a member of any organisation, neither National Unity nor National Independence.

Children don’t get taught the old script in school these days. Our language and our history are being erased…

From childhood, it was drilled into our minds together with our mother tongue: if you start an idea, take it to the finish line ! This is because the Uzbek language’s structure is such that until you get to the end of a verbal phrase, in order not to miss the meaning of the verb, whether the sentence is a question, a supposition or an exclamation, or a sizeable exposition, you won’t know what it means. This was the motive power running through Abdulla’s novel.

Nobody had yet written in this language; compared to it, literature hitherto was like faded rags, tattered and decrepit.

Abdulla was well aware of the enormous importance of tiny details for his story. So-called trivia was precisely what made a novel plausible and entertaining or, as he considered it, ‘well-irrigated’. That was why he tirelessly and persistently collected details, trying hard to get at the very roots of every future hero.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 April 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Tilted Axis Press publicity page

Hertfordshire Press publicity page

Profile in The Calvert Journal

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Hamid Ismailov (Хамид Исмайлов) was born in 1954, and writes in Russian and Uzbek.

- Return to top of the page -