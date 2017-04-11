Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Such Small Hands



by

Andrés Barba



Spanish title: Las manos pequeñas

Translated and with a Note by Lisa Dillman

With an Afterword by Edmund White

Our Assessment:



A : near-perfect childhood tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 11/8/2017 Lucy Scholes The Guardian A+ 26/8/2017 Sarah Perry San Francisco Chronicle . 26/4/2017 R.O. Kwon

From the Reviews :

" Such Small Hands is a magnificently chilling antidote to society’s reverence for ideas of infantile innocence and purity. (...) Hatred and love, rage and desire, the violent and the erotic -- everything becomes entangled." - Lucy Scholes, Financial Times





is a magnificently chilling antidote to society’s reverence for ideas of infantile innocence and purity. (...) Hatred and love, rage and desire, the violent and the erotic -- everything becomes entangled." - "Barba inhabits the minds of children with an exactitude that seems to me so uncanny as to be almost sinister (.....) This is as effective a ghost story as any I have read, but lying behind the shocks is a meditation on language and its power to bind or loosen thought and behaviour." - Sarah Perry, The Guardian





"Barba is intensely alive to the shifting, even Janus-faced nature of strong feeling. The girls’ collective hatred often and easily flips into love. Desire turns to rage, and back again." - R.O. Kwon, San Francisco Chronicle

The complete review 's Review :

Such Small Hands is a short three-part novel(la). It begins with the aftermath of a horrific car accident: seven-year-old Marina survives, badly injured, but -- as she then often recites, in brief summary of her collapsed world --:

My father died instantly, my mother in the hospital.

It was once a happy city; we were once happy girls.

Every night we'll all get to play with the doll and kiss her and tell her secrets. And she'll just look at us and listen to us, because she loves us, and we love her, too

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 September 2017

:

See Index of Spanish literature

About the Author :

Spanish author Andrés Barba was born in 1975.

