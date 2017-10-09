Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Boathouse



by

Jon Fosse



Norwegian title: Naustet

Translated by May-Brit Akerholt

Naustet was made into a short film in 1997, directed by Trygve Hagen

Our Assessment:



B+ : effective processing-account

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of Boathouse admits: "I haven't made much of my life". Indeed, he's literally gotten nowhere, still living with his mother in his childhood home in small-town Norway:

I'm over thirty years old, no job, no education.

Then I see him coming around a bend in the road, then I see Knut coming. I see Knut coming. I see Knut. I see Knut coming into view, around the bend. I have not seen him for at least ten years, and now Knut comes walking toward me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 November 2017

About the Author :

Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He is a leading Norwegian author.

