Wakefulness

(Trilogy - 1)



by

Jon Fosse



Title: Wakefulness Author: Jon Fosse Genre: Novel Written: 2007 (Eng. 2016) Length: 48 pages Original in: Norwegian

Norwegian title: Andvake

Translated by May-Brit Akerholt

Part one of Trilogy, which consists of: Wakefulness (2007) Olav's Dreams (2012) Weariness (2014)



Our Assessment:



(-) : effective writing, but a small story that feels inconclusive on its own

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NRK . 15/8/2007 A.C. Straume

From the Reviews :

"Denne tvetydigheten i teksten, der uskyld og råskap veksler, skaper nerve i fortellingen. Språklig har den et arkaisk, gammelmodig preg. (...) Kunst er et underliggende tema i boken. Fosse skriver om hva det koster å skape kunst, og om nødvendigheten av å følge kunstnerkallet, med de sjelelige og sosiale følger det kan få. (...) Den lille fortellingen om de unge vergeløse med det store motet er nådeløs, vakker og lysende." - Anne Cathrine Straume, NRK

The complete review 's Review :

Wakefulness begins with seventeen-year-olds Asle and Alida wandering the streets of Bjørgvin (the old name of Bergen). The young couple has just come to the city from their native hamlet of Dylgja: "Now we're sailing into life", Asle had said as they sailed off. Alida is pregnant and close to giving birth, and they are wearily searching for lodgings but no one has a room for them. The women are judgmental -- "Girls like you don't deserve anything better than walking around in the cold, there's nothing else for it", one suggests -- and the only one who seems willing to put them up is an innkeeper whose look Alida recognizes and fears, leading her to pull Asle back onto the streets rather than risk anything there.

Eventually, they do take shelter, following a woman into her house and basically imposing themselves on her. When Alida goes into labor, Asle goes to look for a midwife. It turns out the house they're in is that of the Young Midwife, but she can't be found at that point ..... Asle does manage to bring another professional, the Old Midwife, back to the house in time, and Alida delivers a son, Sigvald.

Along with flashbacks to their first meeting Dylgja, and a few scenes from their past there and their leaving what little they had behind them, that's pretty much all the story there is to Wakefulness. Almost incantatory in its presentation, it obviously is meant to echo the story of Christ's birth, the young couple not finding any welcome in the new place they have come to, even as their circumstances should elicit at least some sympathy.

Few characters have names: among those they encounter, beside the midwives, are characters presented only as 'the Man' and 'the Girl'. They are types -- symbolic characters representing, for example, forms of temptation and threat that the young couple are confronted with as they try to make their way.

Circling back to what they left behind -- a fiddle is among the few things Asle has brought with him that connects them to their previous lives --, Wakefulness loops almost dreamily through past and present.

With little punctuation -- almost no full stops -- and paragraphs that emphasize continuity by beginning: "and", Fosse's narrative has a flow that reflects the characters' weariness. The story repeatedly slips into dialogue, a basic back and forth, between the couple as well as with those they encounter. Their own conversations are simple:

Shall we have something to eat, Asle says

I'm hungry, he says

I'm hungry too, Alida says

No there's only us left, Alida says

You and me, Asle says

And then little Sigvald, Alida says

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 August 2018

Jon Fosse at Samlaget

Interview at The Brooklyn Rail

See Index of Scandinavian literature

About the Author :

Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He is a leading Norwegian author.

