Olav's Dreams

Olav's Dreams

(Trilogy - 2)



by

Jon Fosse



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Olav's Dreams Author: Jon Fosse Genre: Novel Written: 2012 (Eng. 2016) Length: 55 pages Original in: Norwegian Availability: in: Trilogy - US in: Trilogy - UK in: Trilogy - Canada Les rêves d'Olav - France in: Trilogie - Deutschland

Norwegian title: Olavs Draumar

Translated by May-Brit Akerholt

Part two of Trilogy, which consists of: Wakefulness (2007) Olav's Dreams (2012) Weariness (2014)



Our Assessment:



(-) : fine middle volume of a larger work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Morgenbladet . 2/2/2012 Ane Farsethås NRK . 3/2/2012 Knut Hoem

From the Reviews :

"Det er rett og slett for lite stoff i motsetningen mellom Asles ulykke og samfunnets uforstand til å danne noen reelt interessant klangbunn for erfarte utenforskap, uansett hvor poetisk og symbolsk man måtte klare å lese dette. (...) Hvis Andvake lar kristenhetens viktigste fødsel kaste lys over den enkleste krybbe, er Olavs Draumar en dødsfortelling som setter den fattigste forbryters henrettelse i et hellig lys." - Ane Farsethås, Morgenbladet





lar kristenhetens viktigste fødsel kaste lys over den enkleste krybbe, er en dødsfortelling som setter den fattigste forbryters henrettelse i et hellig lys." - "Litterært sett er Jon Fosse i toppklasse her. Bokåret 2012 har fått sitt første lysende høydepunkt, og jeg følger gjerne Fosse et stykke videre på denne vandringen gjennom det førmoderne Norge. Samtidig håper jeg prosaisten Fosse ikke er tapt for vår egen tid." - Knut Hoem, NRK

The complete review 's Review :

Olav's Dreams is the second short volume in Jon Fosse's Trilogy -- definitely a sequel and continuation of the story from Wakefulness, yet intentionally unmoored from its predecessor. So, for example, the young couple from Wakefulness have changed their names:

for now he is Olav, not Asle, and now Alida is not Alida, but Åsta, now they are Åsta and Olav Vik

perhaps it's best if from then on they say his name is Olav and not Asle, he says, and Alida asks why and he just says he thinks it would be best, safest, if someone wanted to find them for some reason or other, he says, and she asks why anyone would want to find them and he says he doesn't know, but he believes that it's probably best if they change names and then she yes if that's what he thinks, yes that's how it must be, she says

and then, when he is back home again, they will put the rings on their fingers and then, even if they are not married, at least it will look like they are

Dylgja, yes, the Old Man says

And a man was killed there, isn't that so, he then says

You don't say, Olav says

No I didn't know that, he says

Who was it, he says

I think it was a fisherman who lived in a boathouse, the Old Man says

And then, he says

Yes and then a woman was found dead as well, and after that her daughter disappeared, he says

and he looks at Olav

There was someone called Asle who lived there in the boathouse before the man who was killed came there, the Old Man says

It was you who lived there, before the fisherman came there, he says

and Asle tries to be what he knows he is, a soaring, and the soaring is called Alida, and he just wants to glide, he thinks

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 August 2018

Jon Fosse at Samlaget

Interview at The Brooklyn Rail

See Index of Scandinavian literature

Other books from Dalkey Archive Press under review

About the Author :

Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He is a leading Norwegian author.

