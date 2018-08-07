|
Olav's Dreams
fine middle volume of a larger work
Olav's Dreams is the second short volume in Jon Fosse's Trilogy -- definitely a sequel and continuation of the story from Wakefulness, yet intentionally unmoored from its predecessor. So, for example, the young couple from Wakefulness have changed their names:
for now he is Olav, not Asle, and now Alida is not Alida, but Åsta, now they are Åsta and Olav VikFor a while they lived in the house where their son Sigvald was born, in Bjørgvin, but then Alse/Olav realized it was prudent (or imperative) they abandon it: "I think someone's out to get us", he finally admitted to Alida, and they fled Bjørgvin. Already earlier he had suggested:
perhaps it's best if from then on they say his name is Olav and not Asle, he says, and Alida asks why and he just says he thinks it would be best, safest, if someone wanted to find them for some reason or other, he says, and she asks why anyone would want to find them and he says he doesn't know, but he believes that it's probably best if they change names and then she yes if that's what he thinks, yes that's how it must be, she saysOf course Asle does have good reason to believe someone might be looking for them, and Olav's Dreams is the story of his past catching up with them. Here most of the action revolves around him returning to Bjørgvin on an errand, and finding himself getting caught up in too much else.
Asle has sold his beloved fiddle -- though one reason for doing so is to get some money which he can put towards buying two rings:
and then, when he is back home again, they will put the rings on their fingers and then, even if they are not married, at least it will look like they areOn his way, he encounters two men. One is a visitor who proudly displays a beautiful bracelet, "of the yellowest gold and the bluest of blue pearls", which he has gotten for his fiancée back home. Asle is very taken by the bracelet, and wants to get Alida one just like it; eventually he goes with the other young man back to the stall and its stunning display and finds that there is another bracelet, just as beautiful, to be had.
The other man whom Asle encounters is someone who looks familiar, and indeed who also recognizes him, from back home, the Old Man. And while Asle claims to be Olav from Vik, the Old Man knows better: "His name's Asle and he's from Dylgja", he insists to Asle's new found friend. And the Old Man remembers all too well:
Dylgja, yes, the Old Man saysAnd the Old Man also reminds Asle of the local midwife who disappeared so mysteriously more recently .....
Asle can not escape the Old Man -- though apparently trying to buy him off with a drink or two might have helped -- or his past. He also encounters the temptress he and Alida came across in Wakefulness, the Girl, but yet again he won't succumb to her (and so she curses him as: "the worst guy in the whole of Bjørgvin"). And then it all comes crashing down: the Law is called, Asle arrested, and justice meted out.
In his final delirium, separated from Alida, he reclaims his name and identity -- "I am Asle, he calls" -- and:
and Asle tries to be what he knows he is, a soaring, and the soaring is called Alida, and he just wants to glide, he thinksThe bracelet also figures here in the final, terrible scene -- on the wrist of the wrong girl, the Girl, who had earlier stolen it from him -- and it will reappear in the final chapter of the trilogy, Weariness, as well.
Again, tone and language dominate over story here, the simple story, of Asle deciding to go to Bjørgvin and meeting his fate there, presented in this incantatory and almost droning prose, without any punctuation other than commas. Evasive Asle -- running from Dylgja, from Bjørgvin, from his identity, even from his fiddle -- finally comes and turns to all he really has, Alida and their son, but only when it is too late, and all is lost.
Focused on Asle, Olav's Dreams is a dark nightmare, a haze from which he can not escape. As reality tightens its horrible grip on him, fittingly he loses himself in a hallucinatory last gasp of last possible self-preservation open to him, imagining, in the story's closing words, that: "he stands there and holds Alida's hand".
It's an effective, dark story -- but also clearly works better as part of the larger (trilogic) whole.
M.A.Orthofer, 7 August 2018
Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He is a leading Norwegian author.
