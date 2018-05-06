Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Scenes from a Childhood



by

Jon Fosse



These texts were written between 1987 and 2013 and were published in a variety of collections and volumes

Translated and selected by Damion Searls

Our Assessment:



B+ : very good, representative sampler/introduction-volume to Fosse's fiction

Scenes from a Childhood collects a variety of Jon Fosse's fiction, written between 1987 and 2013, and includes stand-alone short stories, a dark novella, and a work originally published as a children's book.

Childhood is central to many though not all the pieces. The title-piece is a longer work composed of vignettes, mainly of reminiscences of childhood and youth, scenes in no particular order capturing experiences with and of family and friends. Music and death are among the subjects that come up repeatedly; guitars figure prominently. Relationships -- friendship, young love, familial love -- are central to many of the pieces, with several recurring figures of friends and family.

The scenes are simple. Some are divided into shorter sub-sections, a quick progression of events over short or longer periods -- the one-page, four-part adolescent fumbling-love story 'Red Kiss Mark on the Letter' even skips ahead over years. Most are a single steady story-flow -- sometimes more elaborate, sometimes with a back and forth of dialogue. Many are, fundamentally, moments of awakening and (the beginnings of) understanding, confrontation with the new and previously unknown -- death, notably, but also more positive, simpler discoveries and realizations. So, for example, the piece entitled 'I'm Happy':

I've been to town to buy myself some new clothes. I bought a book of writings by Karl Marx. I lie on the bed and read words and sentences I don't understand at all. The next day, I bring a dictionary home from the school I go to. I look up a lot of words. I understand a little, and I'm happy.

I'm going to kill him. Take his life. Take him out. Put an end to him. Kill the shit out of him. It's time. Bastard fucker.

Now I have to do something. I do. But what should I do ? I've done it. There's nothing more to do. I can't do anything more now.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 November 2018

Fitzcarraldo Editions publicity page

Excerpt

Jon Fosse at Samlaget

Interview at The Brooklyn Rail

See Index of Scandinavian literature

Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He is a leading Norwegian author.

