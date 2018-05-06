|
Scenes from a Childhood
Our Assessment:
B+ : very good, representative sampler/introduction-volume to Fosse's fiction
The complete review's Review:
Scenes from a Childhood collects a variety of Jon Fosse's fiction, written between 1987 and 2013, and includes stand-alone short stories, a dark novella, and a work originally published as a children's book.
I've been to town to buy myself some new clothes. I bought a book of writings by Karl Marx. I lie on the bed and read words and sentences I don't understand at all. The next day, I bring a dictionary home from the school I go to. I look up a lot of words. I understand a little, and I'm happy.The narrator of the longer piece, 'And Then My Dog Will Come Back To Me' -- a short novella -- is already older, living on his own. He's always with his dog; here, he lets the dog out and then, when he goes to look for him, can't find him. He quickly suspects one of his neighbors has something to do with the dog's disappearance -- "I never liked that guy" -- and everything points, increasingly clearly, to his being right. The narrator works himself into a frenzy, directed evermore strongly against this neighbor:
I'm going to kill him. Take his life. Take him out. Put an end to him. Kill the shit out of him. It's time. Bastard fucker.His narrative is practically a monologue of raving, as he works himself up, about the disappearance of his dog, then about exacting vengeance on his neighbor, and then about the aftereffects. Others do, however, interact with him -- other neighbors come and speak with him, about him and his dog, and the hated neighbor, a reminder that his thoughts and actions aren't entirely interior.
It's a beautifully dark tale, self-involved yet lashing out, full of desperation -- down to:
Now I have to do something. I do. But what should I do ? I've done it. There's nothing more to do. I can't do anything more now.It's the most typical example in this collection of Fosse's style in his longer fiction, a repetitive litany of the deeply -- and, here, horribly -- personal. It's suspenseful, too, the style effectively enhancing an almost claustrophobic backing into a personal corner, a lashing out that's justified and yet goes beyond any acceptable bounds and a man trying to come to terms with what's happened to and become of him.
The final piece in the collection, 'Little Sister', offers yet another set of 'scenes from a childhood'. It has been published as a children's book, both in the original Norwegian and in translation, but isn't your usual kid's book. In it, the four-year-old protagonist is curious about the world beyond his family's four walls, and repeatedly ventures out, sometimes with his three-year-old sister. The situations he finds himself in are dangerous -- indeed, on the cusp of mortally so, on more than one occasion -- yet seeking them out is also simply a completely natural extensions of his curiosity. Why shouldn't he take the row-boat out on the fjord ... ?
Even locking him indoors doesn't make him safe in the way his parents want; indeed, the one serious injury he suffers comes from his attempt to escape. Fosse's neutral tone of description -- there's no judgement here, no moralizing except indirectly from the adults in the rooms -- effectively suggests both the natural childish eagerness to explore the world and the menace and potential dangers he can not recognize or fathom. 'Little Sister' impresses as a children's book because it does not condescend, and accepts the limitations of childish understanding -- suggesting, through the situation the boy gets himself into, but never admonishing (in so many words) about the dangers of the world at large.
The variety in Scenes from a Childhood make for a very good introduction to Fosse's fiction. (He is also a prolific dramatist, so there is also, however, a completely different facet to his œuvre left to explore .....) If not entirely unified around the title-theme -- 'And Then My Dog Will Come Back To Me' is entirely adult, for example -- the collection is introspectively-oriented, its narrators and protagonists not always fully self-aware but presented in the process of learning and finding greater understanding (even as they struggle with or even against it).
Fosse's style -- straightforward, unembellished, but ranging from the concisely spelled out to the more rambling stream-of-(troubled-)consciousness -- is crisp and beautifully polished, while the variety of piece here ensures the reader isn't overwhelmed by the narrow focus of any single narrative (as might the case with some of Fosse's novels). Even the novella-length 'And Then My Dog Will Come Back To Me' sustains both suspense and power for its entire duration.
Fosse is a very fine (if often challenging) writer whose work is eminently worth engaging with, and Scenes from a Childhood is an almost ideal entry-point to it, and certainly recommended as such.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 November 2018
Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He is a leading Norwegian author.
