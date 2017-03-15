Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Slow Boat



by

Furukawa Hideo



Title: Slow Boat Author: Furukawa Hideo Genre: Novel Written: 2003/2006 (Eng. 2017) Length: 124 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Slow Boat - US Slow Boat - UK Slow Boat - Canada

A Slow Boat to China RMX

Japanese title: 中国行きのスロウ・ボートRMX (2003) and 二〇〇二年のスロウ・ボート (2006)

Translated by David Boyd

Our Assessment:



A- : enjoyable both on its own and in reaction to Murakami

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Stanford J of EA Affairs . Summer/2010 M.S.Ignatov

From the Reviews :

"Broadly put, SB2002 is a novel about escape, about three attempts, three failures, and a dubious success. (...) Dream sequences are the driving thematic force of Furukawa’s narrative. If the book were a song, the dream sequences would fulfill the chorus function. (...) Furukawa is playing a game specifically with readers of Murakami, inviting them to project analogs from Murakami’s universe onto his work. The new blended structure is completed when readers fill in the patterns created by earlier projections." - Michael S. Ignatov, Stanford Journal of East Asian Affairs

The complete review 's Review :

Slow Boat is presented as: 'A Slow Boat to China RMX' (remix), with a music-album-like playlist table of contents -- and 'Liner Notes' for a conclusion.

As everything from the book-subtitle to the liner notes-subtitle ('Writing about what I'm writing about') suggests, we are deep in Murakami Haruki territory here.

As Furukawa explains:

These chapter titles are borrowed. Phrases lifted from the work of another writer.

I've sampled them.

I've never been the sort of writer who lives in an entirely literary world. Pop culture is the air I breathe.

Needless to say, there was no happy ending in the cards. The world beat me down, like it always does.

The Japanese language is nothing but lies. Or maybe just chaos.

Language has its limits, but it's all we've got. For understanding each other or misunderstanding each other or whatever. Besides, isn't life about limits ?

We invented a kind of language of our own. Words that fitted our needs.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 March 2017

About the Author :

Japanese author Furukawa Hideo (古川日出男) was born in 1966.

