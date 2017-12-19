|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Years
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
A : exceptional memoir of an individual/generation
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Years is a creative memoir, not only of an individual but of a generation and, indeed, an entire nation. Annie Ernaux's book is autobiography, but it is written, as translator Alison L. Strayer notes, in the "je collectif" -- a nice way of putting first-person plural (which Strayer explains: "I translate mostly as 'we' but sometimes as 'one' for formality or rhythm or simply because it is the only choice that presents itself"). The book is personal, but inclusive, constantly relating to the common experience; as Ernaux-as-narrator eventually explains:
There is no "I" in what she views as a sort of impersonal autobiography. There is only "one" and "we," as if now it were her turn to tell the story of the time before.Ernaux presents the work largely in short sections, many only a paragraph long, summarizing times, periods, events, a rapid flow (rather than simply rapid-fire) chronological progression from the Second World War (Ernaux was born in 1940) to the near-present. There's a photo-album-feel to the book, with Ernaux even referring to numerous photographs in the text -- but tellingly not reproducing them, merely describing them, in some detail: this, too, is how the work as a whole comes across: not descriptions of the events etc. per se, but rather of the memory of them that lingers, the pictures no longer in front of us but still vivid -- or blurred -- in the mind's eye.
Nearing the end, Ernaux writes about the conception and the writing of the text:
This will not be a work of remembrance in the usual sense, aimed at putting a life into story, creating an explanation of self. She will go within herself only to retrieve the world, the memory and imagination of its bygone days, grasp the changes in ideas, beliefs and sensibility, the transformation of people and the subject that she has seenThe book opens with the understanding: "All the images will disappear", as memory fades and is inevitably lost. The first pages are more or less a mere list of specific memories, plucked from memory -- small, often seemingly incidental, detritus accumulated over a lifetime. Then Ernaux returns to the beginning -- photos of her infant self, from before having any memory -- and proceeds from there, rolling at a steady, fairly rapid pace across the years.
The experiences are hers, but mostly shared: from school curriculum and what they read, to food, lifestyle, topics of conversation and concern. In part, her story is one of class, too -- shifting though it was already in those times -- and her experience already diverges from that of most of her early classmates in that she was one of those who escaped hers, through education: she is one of those: "few young people luck enough to remain in school", at the lycée (and eventually university).
She notes the post-war shifts in attitudes -- towards the past, towards technology and consumerism ("More than ever people relied upon the acquisition of things to build better lives"), towards sex (beautifully describing the legalization of the pill, and the lingering awe and fear, all around, of what it embodied -- and how: "We strongly sensed that with the pill, life would never be the same again"). She notes the advent and spread, slow and fast, of the personal landline telephone (and eventually the cellphone), television, and ultimately computers. She's very good on the mixing of the sexes, and how boys and girls, and then women and men, relate to each other, from childhood separation and differences to the fumblings of sex.
Early on, culture -- and especially literature -- are of particular importance, and much of what is read or otherwise consumed mentioned -- while also suggesting Ernaux's own, specific literary development:
We discovered the nouveau roman of Butor, Robbe-Grillet, Sollers, and Sarraute, which we wanted to like, but it didn't offer us enough help with out lives.Politics (and social upheaval, in all its forms) shifts from limited childish awareness of adult concern for the topics to one 'we' are increasingly aware of and involved in -- but it's only one part of the life-picture: De Gaulle, Mitterand, 1968, the AIDS crisis, the fall of the Soviet Union, the 11 September attacks are significant but they all also merely meld into the larger flow; they mark kinks or changes of course, but are also simply caught up in this memory-flow. And, for example: "As the years accumulated, our landmarks, 1968 and 1981, were erased."
And so it is throughout her story -- which is a story of how memory shifts and fades, the significance of past events weakening even as some remain bright and vivid in our minds, and sometimes the unexpected and/or seemingly incidental making the longest-lasting impression.
The personal is kept at some distance through the use of that "je collectif", the fumblings of sex, marriage and motherhood treated largely as a common rather than purely personal experience. Amazingly, Ernaux pulls it off, in this and all the other regards: The Years isn't impersonal at all, and remains a deeply intimate work -- very much hers -- even as she speaks for her generation (and class, country, sex, etc.).
The presentation may look sketched, so much time and substance covered, and obviously it helps if readers are familiar with post-war French conditions and history -- if the names and titles and events she mentions don't need to be elaborated on for readers to understand what she is referring too. Obviously, the layers are more effective for those who shared the experience, French readers who are closer to them. Yet there's more than enough substance here to make for a rich and very rewarding reading-experience even for those for whom this is entirely foreign.
Beautifully presented -- and surprisingly far- and deep-reaching --, The Years is wonderful both as a chronicle of post-war French life (and so many of its changes) and a more universal memory-study.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2017
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French author Annie Ernaux was born in Normandy in 1940. She has won numerous literary prizes, including the Prix Renaudot. Three of her books have been New York Times Notable Books of the Year.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2017 the complete review