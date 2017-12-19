Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - autobiographical

The Years



by

Annie Ernaux



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Les années

Translated and with a Note by Alison L. Strayer

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A : exceptional memoir of an individual/generation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 7/2/2008 Christine Rousseau

From the Reviews :

"Un roman total traversé de phrases sèches, froides et crues que vient recouvrir une patine nouvelle. Celle du temps qui passe avec ses sensations, ses souvenirs, ses joies, ses oublis et son désir farouche de sauver. Celle d'une coulée de lumière mélancolique et grave qui fait de ces Années l'un des plus beaux livres de cette singulière mémorialiste." - Christine Rousseau, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Years is a creative memoir, not only of an individual but of a generation and, indeed, an entire nation. Annie Ernaux's book is autobiography, but it is written, as translator Alison L. Strayer notes, in the "je collectif" -- a nice way of putting first-person plural (which Strayer explains: "I translate mostly as 'we' but sometimes as 'one' for formality or rhythm or simply because it is the only choice that presents itself"). The book is personal, but inclusive, constantly relating to the common experience; as Ernaux-as-narrator eventually explains:

There is no "I" in what she views as a sort of impersonal autobiography. There is only "one" and "we," as if now it were her turn to tell the story of the time before.

This will not be a work of remembrance in the usual sense, aimed at putting a life into story, creating an explanation of self. She will go within herself only to retrieve the world, the memory and imagination of its bygone days, grasp the changes in ideas, beliefs and sensibility, the transformation of people and the subject that she has seen

We discovered the nouveau roman of Butor, Robbe-Grillet, Sollers, and Sarraute, which we wanted to like, but it didn't offer us enough help with out lives.

We preferred texts with words and sentences that summarized existence, our own and those of deliverymen and cleaning ladies in housing projects, from whom we set ourselves apart because, unlike them, we "asked ourselves questions."

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Seven Stories Press publicity page

Folio publicity page

Suhrkamp publicity page

L'orma publicity page

The complete review 's Annie Ernaux page

See Index of Auto/Biographical works under review

See also the Index of French literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Annie Ernaux was born in Normandy in 1940. She has won numerous literary prizes, including the Prix Renaudot. Three of her books have been New York Times Notable Books of the Year.

- Return to top of the page -