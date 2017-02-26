Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Madonna in a Fur Coat



Sabahattin Ali



Turkish title: Kürk Mantolu Madonna

Translated by Maureen Freely and Alexander Dawe

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 20/5/2016 Toby Lichtig Irish Times . 13/8/2016 Eileen Battersby NZZ . 10/1/2009 Angela Schader The Times . 21/5/2016 Fiona Wilson TLS . 8/6/2016 William Armstrong

From the Reviews :

"This is above all a tale of young love and disenchantment, of missed opportunities and passion’s elusive, flickering flame. It is a little reminiscent of Turgenev’s First Love, with a hero every bit as gauche, and a twist every bit as bitter. (...) There are times in Ali’s novel when you wish his hero could pull himself together and assert some boundaries" - Toby Lichtig, Financial Times





"Just when it seems a reprise of Wolfgang Koeppen’s A Sad Affair (1934; 2003) is building up towards ironies Ali moves from tantalising banter being showered on a besotted suitor to agonising profundity in the face of lost opportunities. This is a most welcome first English translation of a cautionary tale certain to beguile." - Eileen Battersby, Irish Times





(1934; 2003) is building up towards ironies Ali moves from tantalising banter being showered on a besotted suitor to agonising profundity in the face of lost opportunities. This is a most welcome first English translation of a cautionary tale certain to beguile." - "Sicherlich müssen heutige Leser bereit sein, diese Liebesgeschichte weniger vom eigenen historischen Standort aus als im Blick auf die eingangs skizzierte Entstehungszeit zu bewerten. Trotz (und ebenso sehr wegen) der kühnen Behandlung der Geschlechterrollen stand das Buch aber auch quer zu den Emanzipationsbestrebungen in der jungen Türkischen Republik" - Angela Schader, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"It can perhaps be read as a parable of the Turkish experience in Europe, or of a nation struggling to Europeanize. More than anything it works as a poignant coming-of-age tale, drenched in disillusionment. The gap between hope and reality, art and ordinary life, has been explored in many other novels, but rarely with the unaffected simplicity of Madonna in a Fur Coat." - William Armstrong, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The first quarter of Madonna in a Fur Coat is narrated by a man who comes to work with, and to some extent befriends, Hatip zade Raif (whom he calls Raif Efendi). When they become colleagues Raif is working as a translator from the German, and is described as: "a simple man, and a very quiet one, too". He doesn't make much of an impression on the narrator:

I'd come to despair of this tiresome blank of a man who sat so lifelessly across from me, endlessly translating, unless he was reading the German novel he'd tucked away in his drawer. He was, I thought, too timid ever to dare explore his soul, let alone express it. He had, I thought, no more life inside him than a plant.

This all ends the moment you want something from me. You can't ask me for anything ... Anything, do you hear ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 November 2017

About the Author :

Turkish author Sabahattin Ali lived 1907 to 1948.

