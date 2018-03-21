the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Swiss author Jürg Laederach has passed away; see, for example, Paul Jandl's Neue Zürcher Zeitungpiece.
He wasn't widely translated into English, but Semiotext(e) brought out 69 Ways to Play the Blues (see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk) and Dalkey Archive Press brought out The Whole of Life (see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk), so that should tell you something .....
The American Academy of Arts and Letters has announced that Thomas Pynchon has been awarded the inaugural biennial US$100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award, "which recognizes a writer of distinction who has made a significant contribution to American literature".
They've also announced their (other) literature award winners -- eight 'Arts and Letters Awards in Literature'-winners, and the winners of seven other awards.