the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the Literary Saloon
The Literary Saloon Archive

21 March 2018

21 March 2018 - Wednesday

Jürg Laederach (1945-2018)
       Jürg Laederach (1945-2018)

       Swiss author Jürg Laederach has passed away; see, for example, Paul Jandl's Neue Zürcher Zeitung piece.
       He wasn't widely translated into English, but Semiotext(e) brought out 69 Ways to Play the Blues (see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk) and Dalkey Archive Press brought out The Whole of Life (see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk), so that should tell you something .....

       American Academy of Arts and Letters prizes

       The American Academy of Arts and Letters has announced that Thomas Pynchon has been awarded the inaugural biennial US$100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award, "which recognizes a writer of distinction who has made a significant contribution to American literature".
       They've also announced their (other) literature award winners -- eight 'Arts and Letters Awards in Literature'-winners, and the winners of seven other awards.

       Trick review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Domenico Starnone's Trick -- just out in English, from Europa Editions, in Jhumpa Lahiri's translation.

