The Reconstruction



by

Rein Raud



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: The Reconstruction Author: Rein Raud Genre: Novel Written: 2012 (Eng. 2017) Length: 295 pages Original in: Estonian Availability: The Reconstruction - US The Reconstruction - UK The Reconstruction - Canada

Estonian title: Rekonstruktsioon

Translated by Adam Cullen

Our Assessment:



B : much of it quite well done, but tries too hard for significance

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Reconstruction is narrated by Enn Padrik. Diagnosed with terminal cancer, with a very limited amount of time left, he dedicates his remaining months not so much trying to get his own world in order as trying to come to terms with the mystery that has been haunting him for the past five years: the apparent suicide of Anni-Reelika Padrik: "My daughter. My only child. My princess". She died, along with three others, in what was clearly planned as a mass-suicide, at a farmhouse called Birchback that had become a kind of communal retreat; one other person escaped the fire and survived.

Enn notes:

I never quite liked the kind of crime novels where the ending is revealed at the very beginning, and our job is to merely watch how it is reached.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 April 2017

About the Author :

Estonian author Rein Raud was born in 1961.

