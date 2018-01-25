

the complete review - fiction

Border Districts



by

Gerald Murnane



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Border Districts Author: Gerald Murnane Genre: Novel Written: 2017 Length: 132 pages Availability: Border Districts - US Border Districts - UK Border Districts - Canada

A Fiction

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : engagingly odd, and beautifully crafted

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Strange -- but impressed



From the Reviews :

"His new book, Border Districts , is weird in the way everything he has published is weird. It possesses the peculiar quality of being intimately familiar and unidentifiable. (...) Border Districts is a bit like a Wordsworthian epic in quasi-lyrical mode that has been translated from the Hungarian and reconfigured as an old codger’s attempt to find his fragments in his ruins and to adjust to his obsessions a language of maniacal precision and blindness. (...) This is a book that refuses to name names, and its elaborate winding stair will preserve the wonder of a sensibility at the edge of solipsism. (...) You will not find a more intimate or more lame or more deeply wrought piece of fiction anywhere in the world." - Peter Craven, The Australian





, is weird in the way everything he has published is weird. It possesses the peculiar quality of being intimately familiar and unidentifiable. (...) is a bit like a Wordsworthian epic in quasi-lyrical mode that has been translated from the Hungarian and reconfigured as an old codger’s attempt to find his fragments in his ruins and to adjust to his obsessions a language of maniacal precision and blindness. (...) This is a book that refuses to name names, and its elaborate winding stair will preserve the wonder of a sensibility at the edge of solipsism. (...) You will not find a more intimate or more lame or more deeply wrought piece of fiction anywhere in the world." - " Border Districts is a quieter, gentler book than its forebears, weighted, but not haunted, by Murnane’s Catholic upbringing and its echoes. It’s also a synesthetic book, heady with colour" - Beejay Silcox, Australian Book Review





is a quieter, gentler book than its forebears, weighted, but not haunted, by Murnane’s Catholic upbringing and its echoes. It’s also a synesthetic book, heady with colour" - "His account of distraction, the mind’s constant wanderings while reading and writing, creates a mise en abyme in which we read and think about him ruminating on his reading and thinking about reading and thinking until the book rather gloriously threatens to swallow itself whole." - Lidija Haas, Harper's





" Border Districts is a devotional manuscript in which the intention is not the divine but a recuperation, even a restoration, of self . It is thrilling. Nothing happens, everything happens." - Helen Elliott, The Monthly





is a devotional manuscript in which the intention is not the divine but a recuperation, even a restoration, of . It is thrilling. Nothing happens, everything happens." - "Border Districts is a strange and demanding experience, but to give over to its demands, to its way of making the familiar strange, is to open oneself to the delicate power of its rhythms, the haunting depth of its images, and the irrefutable craftsmanship in every sentence." - Louis Klee, Sydney Morning Herald

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Though called 'A Fiction' -- emphatically, on the cover, even, for the American edition -- the first-person narrative of Border Districts is certainly easily (mis)taken for a memoir or personal essay. Indeed, the claim in the text itself is that: "I am not writing a work of fiction but a report of seemingly fictional matters", and that this is: "a report of actual events only". This ambiguity -- and stoking it in this way -- is certainly part of Murnane's game.

In old age, the narrator, like Murnane, has moved away from the local capital to: "this township just short of the border". This being Australia, the border is, in fact, merely a state border; indeed, the narrator acknowledges that: "I have never travelled more than a day's journey by road or rail from my birthplace". It is not, however, a chronicle of secluded retirement, the withdrawn writer at his desk. In fact, though he acknowledges (parenthetically): "Few persons of my place and time can have travelled less often and less far than I", it is a work full of journeying, both in memory and physically, as he repeatedly describes venturing back to the capital, as well as smaller, closer forays.

The narrator explains:

I moved to this district near the border so that I could spend most of my time alone and so that I could live according to several rules that I had long wanted to live by.

I had sold the books also in order to keep faith with myself. For some years past, I had claimed that whatever deserved to be remembered from my experiences as a reader of book was, in fact, safely remembered. I had claimed also the converse of this: whatever I had forgotten from my experience as a reader of books had not deserved to be remembered. By selling my books, I was declaring that I had gotten from them whatever I had needed from them.

Likewise, the many fictional characters that he had read about he seemed to remember as two only: a young male character and a young female character.

I failed as a writer of fiction because I was constantly engaged not with the seeming subject-matter of the text but with the doings of personages who appeared to me while I tried to read and with the scenery that appeared around them. My image-world was often only slightly connected with the text in front of my eyes

Life, like a dome of many-coloured glass,

Stains the white radiance of Eternity.



- M.A.Orthofer, 26 March 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Reading Gerald Murnane by Nicholas Birns in Context

See Index of Australian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Australian author Gerald Murnane was born in 1939.

- Return to top of the page -