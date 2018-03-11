the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 March 2018

11 March 2018 - Sunday

Wilson Harris (1921-2018) | Kid's lit in ... India

       Wilson Harris (1921-2018)

       Wilson Harris has passed away; see, for example, the Sir Wilson Harris obituary by Michael Mitchell in The Guardian and World famous Guyanese author Wilson Harris passes away at 96 at Stabroek News.

       None of his work is under review at the complete review -- I've read quite a bit by him, but it's been a very long time since I picked anything of his up ... -- but his work is definitely worth a look; see what Faber & Faber has to offer; The Guyana Quartet is perhaps the obvious starting point; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Kid's lit in ... India

       At Scroll.in Neha Bhatt has a Q & A with publishers Sudeshna Shome Ghosh and Tina Narang about their newly launched imprints (at Speaking Tiger and HarperCollins India), in Two new imprints have been launched. Things must be looking up for children's publishing in India.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


