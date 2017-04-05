Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Long Saturday



by

George Steiner

with Laure Adler



Conversations

French title: Un long samedi

Translated by Teresa Lavender Fagan

Our Assessment:



B : good little introduction to Steiner, and his life and passions

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'actualité . 22/12/2014 Jacques Godbout

From the Reviews :

"Dans un Québec inquiet de ses assises, les George Steiner de ce monde nous rappellent la richesse des cultures cosmopolites. Il faut voir ces entretiens avec Laure Adler comme une introduction utile à l’ensemble de son œuvre." - Jacques Godbout, L'actualité (Fr

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

A Long Saturday is a slim book of conversations Laure Adler had with George Steiner. Each of its five sections focuses on a different subject but, as is to be expected from Steiner, they are all far-ranging, and there is of course considerable overlap. Already over eighty, there's a bit of mortal melancholy to Steiner's musings -- a recognition that, as he says, he doesn't have that much longer, a slight wistfulness about paths not taken (such as not having learned Hebrew), and concern about mental decay.

The first conversation is a quick overview of his background and early stations, which included The Economist ("I could have been number two, certainly; that was their plan, but I would never have been the chief") and the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton -- which showed him that, in contrast to the extreme "moral rigor" of the scientific enterprise:

From that time, and then at Cambridge, I have the impression that there is an alarming amount of bluffing in the humanities.

Ancient Greek, in translation ? Let's not go there.

I realize that over the years I've greatly overestimated the presence of the book in human life.

In Italy, a country I adore, between Milan in the north and Bari in the south, there are only kiosks, no serious bookstores. No one reads in Italy. In rural Spain and Portugal they read very little. Wherever Catholicism has reigned, reading has not been encouraged.

I constantly read the newest works and try to pave the way for them.

On the contrary, the world is becoming more and more sadistic, more and more provincial, nationalistic, chauvinistic. [...] We are living in a society of ever increasing kitsch, vulgarity, and brutality.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 April 2017

:

George Steiner at the British Council

Q & A in The Paris Review

See Index of Interviews, conversations, and dialogues

About the Authors :

George Steiner, born in 1929, is one of the foremost intellectuals of our time. A professor at Cambridge and Geneva, he is the author of numerous books.



French journalist Laure Adler was born in 1950.

