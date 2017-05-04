

Mother Land



by

Paul Theroux



Title: Mother Land Author: Paul Theroux Genre: Novel Written: 2017 Length: 509 pages Availability: Mother Land - US Mother Land - UK Mother Land - Canada

B+ : darkly amusing family and personal portrait

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Boston Globe . 5/5/2017 Michael Upchurch The NY Times Book Rev. . 14/5/2017 Stephen King

From the Reviews :

"This family, whether fictional or not, works on its own terms. (...) Yet Mother Land isn’t just a hatchet job. It’s too antic and unpredictable in its sympathies to be that. (...) Theroux’s prose is suitably silky in its insinuations and vicious in its ability to claw. The sheer slipperiness of Jay’s observations on the Justus family leaves you uncertain how to evaluate any of them, including Jay himself. It’s no accident that, the more he harps on Mother, the more elusive she becomes." - Michael Upchurch, Boston Globe





isn’t just a hatchet job. It’s too antic and unpredictable in its sympathies to be that. (...) Theroux’s prose is suitably silky in its insinuations and vicious in its ability to claw. The sheer slipperiness of Jay’s observations on the Justus family leaves you uncertain how to evaluate any of them, including Jay himself. It’s no accident that, the more he harps on Mother, the more elusive she becomes." - "I sort of liked it. As with some of the more gruesome Thomas Hardy novels (Jude the Obscure comes to mind), reading Mother Land is like watching a slow-motion car crash. (...) There’s no story here, really, just a situation (.....) Mother Land is an exercise in mean-spirited score-settling. It’s also fun." - Stephen King, The New York Times Book Review

Mother Land is autobiographical fiction so thinly veiled that you wonder why Theroux even bothers changing the names. It is a family-reckoning without the slightest pretense of protecting the innocent -- because there are no innocents here: "Our family secrets were much too horrible to reveal", the narrator writes -- but reveal he does, wallowing uncomfortably (there's a lot of shame here) but brutally honestly.

The narrator's family name is 'Justus' (transformed from the original 'Justice' "when they percolated south to the United States") and this is a family novel -- almost entirely just us. An aging, slightly worn Jay returns to near the fold, to 'Mother Land' -- his seven siblings (six living, and the one who died stillborn, still very much a presence for their mother -- there's even a seat for her at the table when they celebrate the mother's birthdays) all also nearby. Their father dies, bringing them somewhat together, but it's the octogenarian -- and then nonagenarian, then centenarian -- mother who remains the focal point -- and, more significantly, puppet master -- of this awful, inescapable family.

Sometimes successful travel-writer and novelist Jay, in his fifties and sixties, does occasionally escape on travels -- journeys familiar from Theroux's late-period books (he really sticks very closely to the on-the-record record in this supposed fiction) -- but he can never entirely escape. Still:

It was always a joy to flee Mother Land. The relief of it made even the worst places bearable. In the average hellhole I smiled, reflecting: It could be worse, I could be home !

None of us went to church, for fear of meeting one another.

Angela was now fifty-five, and though she had been dead for nearly that whole time, she was seen as triumphant by Mother, who said, "She's had the best life of any of us."

I realize I am deluding myself, because despite knowing how disloyal we were, I was continually surprised by the greater and greater betrayals. Even the deepest cynicism does not prepare you for the worst that a family can do to you.

Long ago, I had discovered that in travel I became another person, someone I knew well and liked best -- the person I really was.

"Listen, I just got off the phone with Franny. She was talking to Ma this morning. Ma was really upset about what you said."

"What did I say ?"

"Let's not get into that, okay ?"

Repetition -- of stories, of remarks, of rejoinders -- was a cultural habit in Mother Land, perhaps apparent in this narrative.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 May 2017

About the Author :

American author Paul Theroux has written almost two dozen novels and a number of excellent travel books, the most famous being The Great Railway Bazaar. He has taught in Uganda and Singapore, and he lived in England for a long time. Several of his books have been filmed (including The Mosquito Coast) and a TV series was made of his stories, The London Embassy and The Consul's Files.

