the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

So, for ten years they've been working on a revision of the 1975 German Hans Wollschläger translation of James Joyce's Ulysses, a team effort led by Harald Beck (who writes about it (in German) here) and, 5000 revisions and corrections later, Suhrkamp was ready to publish this in July -- see the book's publicity page.
As you can see, it is still credited as: "Übersetzung von Hans Wollschläger".
And Beck reports that Wollschläger agreed to the revised translation, back in February 2007 -- only to pass away not much later (in May).
But they decided to go ahead without him -- except somebody (everybody ?) forgot to ask his literary estate for permission.
And it seems that his literary executor has put her foot down, and they can't publish.
Rather late in the day, the widow has decided that this interference with Wollschläger's (original) work is unacceptable .....
Die Zeit has the (paywalled) story; boersenblatt has the summary.
So, so much for that summer lead title at Suhrkamp .....
It will now only be available in a 200 copy limited (and not commercially available) edition, for scholarly purposes .....
Literary estates often block new editions and translations, but it's rare to see a translator's estate block a revised translation -- I can't recall a similar case.
Of course, this is presumably not so much about textual integrity and fidelity as ... well, cold, hard cash.
I assume this will be resolved ... financially, eventually.
(Unfortunately, publishers will probably take this as an example/reason not to give translators copyright in their work .....)