Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Queen of the Night



by

Marc Behm



general information | quotes | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : Nazi picaresque, and as queasy-making as one would expect

See our review for fuller assessment.

Quotes :

"(C)ompletely vile" - Kirkus Reviews (1/1/1979)

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The first suggestions that The Queen of the Night is meant to be over-the-top come with its opening theatrical and operatic references: narrator Edmonde Sigelinde Kerrl was given her names by a Wagner-worshiping mother and a Shakespeare-translating actor father, while the title comes from Mozart's The Magic Flute, which she sees performed many times and about which she continues to wonder:

Is the Queen of the Night a villainess or isn't she ? Is she a she-demon and a witch, or is she "die sternflammende Königin" ? The work is so fantastically confusing and contradictory that it's impossible to unravel.

I hate furniture and clowns.

"We're the SS's economics and administrative section."

"Naturally. But what do you really do ?"

"I don't know." I finished my coffee. "Hideous things probably. But I'm only a clerk."

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 March 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Rivages publicity page

Obituary by Maxim Jakubowski

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

See Index of Real People in Works of Fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author and screenwriter Marc Behm lived 1925 to 2007.

- Return to top of the page -