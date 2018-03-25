Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Weeping Waters



by

Karin Brynard



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The first in the Inspector Beeslaar series

Afrikaans title: Plaasmoord

Translated by Maya Fowler and Isobel Dixon

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : odd mix of bloated and diffuse, but ultimately reasonably effective

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

" Weeping Waters is a great, gripping read and sometimes you don’t know when to laugh or cry. Unfortunately its primary qualities, from its roguish characters to its sharp stabs at crimes belying SA’s land discourse is compromised by the threadbare unfurling of the final chapters. It’s as if novelistic inquiry brought Brynard to a journalistic realisation, forcing her hand in explaining a few things, telling and not showing the story anymore." - Eugene Goddard, Business Day





is a great, gripping read and sometimes you don’t know when to laugh or cry. Unfortunately its primary qualities, from its roguish characters to its sharp stabs at crimes belying SA’s land discourse is compromised by the threadbare unfurling of the final chapters. It’s as if novelistic inquiry brought Brynard to a journalistic realisation, forcing her hand in explaining a few things, telling and not showing the story anymore." - "Though the momentum suffers mightily in places, crime fiction fans will find the picturesque backdrop, cast of authentic characters, and knotty story line to be more than satisfying." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Weeping Waters introduces Inspector Albertus Beeslaar, pushed out of his post in Johannesburg and now finding himself in a tiny, underfunded station in a small farming town, with only two neophyte sergeants, Ghaap and Pyl, his support team. And:

He'd barely arrived, blissfully under the impression he was heading for a quiet job in a peaceful backwater, when the shit hit the fan and started flying in all directions.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 March 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of books from and about Africa

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

South African author Karin Brynard was born in 1957.

- Return to top of the page -