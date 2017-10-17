Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Ms Ice Sandwich



by

Kawakami Mieko



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: ミス・アイスサンドイッチ

Published together with another story as the novel: あこがれ (2014)

Translated by Louise Heal Kawai

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : charming, thoughtful childhood-tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 15/12/2017 Ian Shine Sunday Herald . 17/12/2017 Alastair Mabbott

From the Reviews :

"Beneath the cutesy prose style, Kawakami’s themes are first love, loss and learning to move on. A book that ultimately lives longer in the memory than the hour or so it takes to read. " - Ian Shine, Financial Times





"It’s a warm and appealing story, and Kawakami’s guileless prose captures the tone of a thoughtful, innocent boy lacking social confidence." - Alastair Mabbott, Sunday Herald

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of Ms Ice Sandwich is a boy in fourth grade, living with his mother and paternal grandmother; his father died when he was four years old. Grandma has been bedridden for the last two years, apparently after a stroke, and largely unable to talk or react, but the boy still likes to spend time with her:

Grandma mostly just lies there silently listening, but sometimes it's like she smiles or nods. And this makes me happy, so I talk to Grandma about all kinds of things.

I go to the supermarket again, and just like before I stare at Ms Ice Sandwich's awesome eyes, which gives me a brand-new, really happy feeling. I do the same thing every day and that's how I end up spending the whole summer filling myself with Ms Ice Sandwich's eyes (and my stomach with her sandwiches).

People always forget about these little things, but I believe that each one stays somewhere deep in everyone's heart, and without noticing it they grow and harden, until one day they cause something terrible to happen.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 December 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Pushkin Press publicity page

新潮社 publicity page

Official site

Kawakami Mieko at Books from Japan

See Index of Japanese literature

Other books from Pushkin Press under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Kawakami Mieko (川上未映子) was born in 1976.

- Return to top of the page -