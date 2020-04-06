

Breasts and Eggs



by

Kawakami Mieko



From the Reviews

"L'écriture de Mieko Kawakami se pose avec insistance et compassion sur le corps des femmes, dans ses recoins les plus intimes. (...) Ce roman audacieux et inquiet semble nous dire beaucoup, avec peu de mots, d'un Japon de plus en plus hanté par son avenir." - Jean-Claude Gallotta, Le Monde





"Kawakami writes with unsettling precision about the body -- its discomforts, its appetites, its smells and secretions. And she is especially good at capturing its longings, those in this novel being at once obsessive and inchoate, and in one way or another about transformation. (...) Kawakami's prose is supple and casual, unbothered with the kinds of sentences routinely described as "luminous." But into these stretches of plain speech she regularly drops phrases that made me giddy with pleasure." - Katie Kitamura, The New York Times Book Review





"C'est une tragicomédie crue, et cruelle. Et un passionnant instantané de vie féminine dans le Japon d'aujourd'hui." - Didier Jacob, Le Nouvel Observateur