the complete review - fiction

Alma Mahler



by

Sasho Dimoski



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: Alma Mahler Author: Sasho Dimoski Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2018) Length: 65 pages Original in: Macedonian Availability: Alma Mahler - US Alma Mahler - UK Alma Mahler - Canada

Macedonian title: Алма Малер

Translated by Paul Filev

Our Assessment:



B : narrow, limited focus, but interesting presentation

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Alma Mahler is a very short work, a generously spaced sixty-some odd pages, and it focuses only on a brief period of Alma Mahler's life: she outlived composer-husband Gustav by more than fifty years, but author Dimoski is concerned practically solely with their ten-year union. Already in the opening section, looking towards death and the loss of her great love, Dimoski has her lament:

Where to after that, Alma Mahler ?

Nowhere, for the next fifty years. Or more. Or less. After that comes darkness. Perhaps something will happen in the darkness. Or nothing will happen, I can't possibly know. I can't imagine anything.

I was your barricade against the outside world. Against artificial sounds. I imbued your music with the sounds of nature. You were my barricade against the world -- because I was always simply satisfied with the events n your life.

You had your music, I just had you.

The houses and their contents will change. I will change. I will be a different Alma. I will age, but I won' feel myself aging until some future event wipes me off the face of the earth. But Alma Mahler will continue to live on even beyond that.

I didn't have the strength to spend it alone. I always needed someone by my side. That's my greatest weakness, which I attribute to my nature, and the most important battle that I failed to win. To be happy enough alone with myself. My whole life had I had a terrible need of others: to share my life with and mean something to someone.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 April 2018

:

Dalkey Archive Press publicity page

Култура publicity page

About the Author :

Macedonian author and playwright Sasho Dimoski (Сашо Димоски) was born in 1985.

