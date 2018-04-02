

The Kremlin Ball



by

Curzio Malaparte



Material for a Novel

Italian title: Il ballo al Kremlino

First published posthumously, in 1971

Translated and with a Foreword by Jenny McPhee

Our Assessment:



B : closer to a sketch-collection than a novel, but a fascinating glimpse of Soviet aristocracy of the time

From the Reviews :

"Essa, più che in certe paradossali elucubrazioni di un romanzo-cronaca che è anche un romanzo-saggio, si manifesta in due generi, poco frequenti nella tradizione letteraria italiana: il ritratto e l'aneddoto." - Mario Andrea Rigoni, Corriere della sera





"La penna di Malaparte, attentissima al dettaglio, è spietata. La sua «cronaca di corte» è un campionario delle ipocrisie dei cortigiani. Dietro le dichiarazioni di purezza ideologica, ci sono il cinismo brutale e lo scetticismo (o il totale distacco) verso il comunismo. Questi rivoluzionari, pur avendo sconfitto la borghesia, sono rimasti borghesi fino al midollo, eredi perfetti dei costumi e delle ansie di epoca zarista. Tuttavia sono convinti di rappresentare l'avvento di un nuovo tipo di umanità; e per questo in loro c'è qualcosa di volgare e decadente." - Alessandro Gnocchi, Il Giornale

The complete review 's Review :

In an introductory section, Curzio Malaparte acknowledges and even emphasizes that the characters and incidents populating The Kremlin Ball are drawn from real life, but insists it is not so much a 'court chronicle' but rather: "a novel in the Proustian sense", characterized (so Malaparte) by the author's disinterstedness. Drawing on his own experiences and encounters in 1929-30 Moscow, and figuring, as himself, in his account, Malaparte's subject here is the (decadent) communist aristocracy -- a continuation of the old Russian aristocracy (if almost entirely with different actors) that he sees can only be similarly doomed.

Appropriately enough, Malaparte begins his novel at a ball, the orchestra playing a Viennese waltz. The scene, and the fancy dress and everything else should seem incongruous in the Soviet state, but reflect a life-style and attitude -- a fin de siècle-holdover -- that Malaparte still finds in the Moscow circles he moves in, among many of those in power. Yet this attitude, the playing at a lifestyle, is an odd fit in the new order, as Malaparte shows by lingering over some of its excesses, whether in the flaunting infidelity of Anatloy Lunacharsky's wife or Dimitry Florinsky riding around Moscow in the city's last horse carriage, his own landau -- "an expression of supreme decadent elegance". And the system does respond, sooner and later: Malaparte isn't the only one to notice: "The days are numbered for this entire Soviet nobility", and he is still in Moscow when, for example, Lunacharsky is summoned before the Moscow Soviet Assembly and told that he must choose -- "Divorce or departure !" --, and he also describes how, eventually, Florinsky then: "disappeared from one day to the next during the Great Purge of 1936" (admittedly only long after Malaparte's Moscow-stay).

The court Malaparte is exposed to is like the worst decadent royal ones -- the head of state notably distant (Stalin appears practically only in passing -- but then: "Stalin did not belong to the communist nobility"), but as for the rest:

There are more amorous intrigues, scandals, sexual and romantic machinations among the Soviet nobility than in all of Choderlos de Laclos, with just a tad more vulgarity than in the Liaisons dangereuses.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 April 2018

About the Author :

Italian author Curzio Malaparte lived 1898 to 1957.

