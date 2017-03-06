

the complete review - fiction

Fear



by

Dirk Kurbjuweit



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Fear Author: Dirk Kurbjuweit Genre: Novel Written: 2013 (Eng. 2017) Length: 257 pages Original in: German Availability: Fear - US Fear - UK Fear - Canada Angst - Deutschland

German title: Angst

Translated by Imogen Taylor

Our Assessment:



B : consistently engaging but mix of psychological thriller and German-society(-today) novel doesn't always work

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Der Text, der dabei entsteht, besticht durch eine detailreiche, schnittige, im Windkanal des Magazin-Journalismus optimierte Sprache. Sie macht Dirk Kurbjuweits Thriller Angst , dieses als Skizze der bürgerlichen Befindlichkeiten verpackte Psychodrama, das auf einer realen Erfahrung des Schriftstellers aufsetzt, zu einer bemerkenswert leichten Lektüre." - Matthias Hannemann, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





, dieses als Skizze der bürgerlichen Befindlichkeiten verpackte Psychodrama, das auf einer realen Erfahrung des Schriftstellers aufsetzt, zu einer bemerkenswert leichten Lektüre." - "Wenn sich der Roman freilich ganz auf das Wechselspiel zwischen Rebecca und Randolph konzentriert, überzeugt er. Die Tiefenthalers halten diesem Druck nicht stand; der Rechtsstaat verliert, die Explosion ist nicht aufzuhalten, und Gewinner scheint es nicht zu geben." - Rainer Moritz, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Fundamentally, Fear is a smart, psychologically complex and morally acute fable of modern German society decked out in the garb of an intricate thriller. (...) This is a wry, complex, at times disturbing survey of middle-class German life in the decades since the end of World War II." - Andrew Riemer, Sydney Morning Herald





is a smart, psychologically complex and morally acute fable of modern German society decked out in the garb of an intricate thriller. (...) This is a wry, complex, at times disturbing survey of middle-class German life in the decades since the end of World War II." - "Dass man dem Schicksal, Sohn zu sein, nicht entkommt, entfaltet Kurbjuweit psychologisch so ausführlich und schulgerecht, dass am Ende leider gar keine Fragen offen bleiben. Da hat Kurbjuweit seinen Roman zu akkurat verschnürt, um ihm noch Luft zum Selberatmen zu lassen." - Ijoma Mangold, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Fear is an ambitious psychological thriller, from its presentation to everything that Kurbjuweit wants to address (and, boy, does he want to address a lot). On the one hand, it seems the story couldn't be simpler, with what happened appearing to be revealed in the book's first pages: narrator Randolph Tiefenthaler and his family (wife Rebecca and their two young children) were being harassed by the tenant in the flat below theirs, Dieter Tiberius. Seeing no other solution, Randolph's gun-loving father took care of things -- knocking on Tiberius' door and shooting him in cold blood. He gave himself up to the police, pleaded guilty, and has been in jail for the past six months.

Of course, it isn't that simple. There's the issue of how complicit Randolph was in the act, how carefully it was (pre-)arranged (with Rebecca and the kids conveniently away, for example). And, of course, there's the issue of just how bad Tiberius' harassment was -- did he deserve to die ? One assumes the book will focus on the latter, and indeed it does, as Randolph tells the whole story, from when the family moved into the new apartment, but the former remains an issue as well. This despite Randolph making clear from the beginning:

I rang the police. My father had asked me to, but it was in any case clear that this was the line we would take: no crazy getaway, no cover-up. We stood by the act. We still do -- I can say that without reservation.

"What's the point of a law that fails you ?" my brother asked.

Today I think Dieter Tiberius might still be alive if I had listened to my little brother back then. Maybe a punch or two would have rattled him, and he would have moved out. I don't know -- I can't know. It's one of those hypothetical questions that sometimes torment me.

"No way," she said. "If anyone here leaves, it's our Untermensch." She got up and left the room, and a moment later I heard her brushing her teeth.

I was a little startled by Rebecca's choice of words, though I don't think she meant it in any Nazi sense. She wasn't imputing inferiority on Dieter Tiberius; she meant it architecturally, topographically. The fac that she said he was our Untermensch underscores this meaning: she was specifically referring to him living under us, in the flat below.

These fits are not frequent, maybe two or three a year. We have sometimes talked about them. Rebecca doesn't know what gets into her any more than I do, or how she can avoid it. We have agreed that I will have to put up with it.

How old will you be before you realize that there's no escaping your roots ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 October 2017

About the Author :

German author Dirk Kurbjuweit was born in 1962.

