|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Low Heights
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
A- : sly, and cheerfully macabre
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Vultures literally circle in Low Heights -- "Vultures, here ?" one surprised character asks -- but they're just the tip of Garnier's iceberg of ominosity in a novel that wrong-foots the reader (and several of the characters ...) at many a turn.
She loved living like a chameleon, an actor, even, absorbing other people's lives to the point that she adopted their smells, their tics, their expressions and their accents, and then, overnight, wiping all that away to begin again elsewhere, as a hermit crab changes shells.Édouard acts on whims, making small purchases -- justifying childish ones by saying they are for a grandchild he doesn't have, for example -- or getting a typewriter in order to write his memoirs, a writing exercise that soon veers off in other directions ("Today he had just wrung the life out of the word PUGNACIOUS and derived the serene satisfaction of having done his duty").
Then a young man shows up at the door, Jean-Baptiste Lorieux, the son of one of Édouard's former secretaries -- and bearing a strong resembalnce to Édouard ..... Édouard never knew of his existence, but isn't exactly shocked to find out he wasn't childless after all. He warns the young man that he won't get any money out of him, but otherwise rather enjoys at playing father for a while. But, as Édouard quickly realizes, Jean-Baptiste also isn't quite who he claimed (a successful businessman and family man, in the area on business).
There's considerable foreboding in Low Heights, and not the least of it is has Édouard finding himself lost on occasion, his mind a blank as to how to simply find home. (There is, however, always help; he wanders and strays, but ultimately isn't (yet) lost.) When tragedy appears out of nowhere, the first time, Édouard, Thérèse, and Jean-Baptiste are merely witnesses -- and singularly obsessed Édouard doesn't let it throw him in the least. But there's more to come .....
With radical sharp turns, Garnier twists his tale in some very unexpected directions, as it becomes a black comedy that's occasionally close to farce. Édouard's carefree attitude contrasts with an otherwise very sinister atmosphere, and Garnier plays a wild but carefully balanced game with his story.
It flits quickly along, eventually also to other locales: a long car ride to Lyon, where Édouard's huge old apartment stands empty, and then to Switzerland. Characters pop up and are easily disposed of, and Jean-Baptiste isn't the only one bearing a striking resemblance to Édouard .....
Édouard is both a difficult and damaged man -- manifest in his physical incapacity and signs of (still only intermittent) mental debilitation. He's determined and sure of himself -- or at least his actions -- but obviously also vulnerable, as an accommodating Thérèse, in particular, comes to learn. So what will be the cost of this weakening old man's character combination -- to him, and (or ?) to others ?
Some gleefully macabre twists take this story to very unexpected places, Garnier barreling ahead in this very unusual take on aging, human (and family) relationships, and morality. It's rough and tumble in part (literally, too) -- and fast -- but it's quite remarkably well done.
At one point Jean-Baptiste observes of his father: "How black your view of the world is"; so too Garnier's, throughout Low Heights -- and yet it's hard not to close the book with a cheerful, satisfied smile. One hesitates to call it ‘delightful’, and yet ultimately that’s exactly what it is, too. Though in a really, really dark and disturbing way.
- M.A.Orthofer, 7 November 2017
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French author Pascal Garnier lived 1949 to 2010.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2017 the complete review