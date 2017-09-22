

the complete review - fiction

Low Heights



by

Pascal Garnier



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Les Hauts du Bas

Translated by Melanie Florence

Our Assessment:



A- : sly, and cheerfully macabre

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 18/8/2017 Barry Forshaw The Guardian . 27/9/2017 Laura Wilson Irish Times . 12/8/2017 Declan Burke The Spectator . 14/10/2017 Jeff Noon The Times . 19/8/2017 Marcel Berlins

From the Reviews :

" Low Heights has as much to say about ageing and emotional intelligence as many more overtly literary novels." - Barry Forshaw, Financial Times





has as much to say about ageing and emotional intelligence as many more overtly literary novels." - "Garnier’s startling and surprisingly moving novels tend to centre on strange goings-on in French provincial settings, creating a world that is at once familiar and utterly bizarre." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"Deliciously sly and nuanced, Low Heights is as much an acerbic commentary on the crime novel’s conventions as it is a slow-burning psychological thriller." - Declan Burke, Irish Times





is as much an acerbic commentary on the crime novel’s conventions as it is a slow-burning psychological thriller." - "Garnier balances cruel jokes with startling poetic images that catch the reader unawares. There is no learning in this novel, no explaining of the urge to kill, none of the methods by which we currently account for human endeavour: instead, the acts of violence happen in the moment, without proper forethought, the outcome of a sudden desire that takes us over. It rings true." - Jeff Noon, The Spectator

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Vultures literally circle in Low Heights -- "Vultures, here ?" one surprised character asks -- but they're just the tip of Garnier's iceberg of ominosity in a novel that wrong-foots the reader (and several of the characters ...) at many a turn.

Low Heights' finds Édouard Lavenant a grumpy widower in his mid-seventies, living in relatively isolated but reasonably comfortable retirement; money is not a problem. A stroke has left him with the use of only one arm, so he is reliant on a live-in help, but the fifty-two-year-old woman he has hired, Thérèse, seems up to the job and they get along well enough; she seems to know how to handle the curmudgeonly old man. Édouard resented his wife, Cécile, dying, of cancer, a decade earlier, and threw himself into his work, but his stroke: "forced him to pack it all in". Restless, limited in what he can do by his crippled arm, and with his mind occasionally wandering and losing its way, he gives an often dissatisfied impression; he's also capricious.

Thérèse assures him she isn't after his money -- but is she to be trusted ? Édouard is lonely, and she can provide closer companionship ..... She certainly seems to have quickly adapted to her new situation -- unsurprisingly perhaps:

She loved living like a chameleon, an actor, even, absorbing other people's lives to the point that she adopted their smells, their tics, their expressions and their accents, and then, overnight, wiping all that away to begin again elsewhere, as a hermit crab changes shells.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 November 2017

:

Gallic Books publicity page

Zulma publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

French author Pascal Garnier lived 1949 to 2010.

