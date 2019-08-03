

C'est la Vie



by

Pascal Garnier



French title: Nul n'est à l'abri du succès

Translated by Jane Aitken

B+ : a bit slight, but nicely off-balancing in its twists and turns

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Temps . 7/2/2001 Gérard Meudal

From the Reviews :

"Une analyse subtile des rapports humains, qui sont, plus que l'intrigue, l'enjeu de cette histoire." - Gérard Meudal, Le Temps

"Une analyse subtile des rapports humains, qui sont, plus que l'intrigue, l'enjeu de cette histoire." - Gérard Meudal, Le Temps



C'est la Vie is narrated by Jean-François Colombier, known to his friends as Jeff. Something of a sad sack at age fifty, he drinks too much, has been through two divorces, and barely knows his grown son (a musician cum drug dealer). He holds out little hope for any sort of happy relationship in his future -- or for much of a future at all; when the novel opens, he's down and pretty close to out, with the bank balance to prove it. But that, and everything else in this world is just the way it is; "c'est la vie", as several of the characters observe.

The title of the French original is actually not C'est la Vie; it is: Nul n'est à l'abri du succès -- 'No one is safe from success' -- and that is, indeed, what Jeff learns in this novel. He is an author, and suddenly finds his new book winning an important literary prize, leading to a TV appearance he forgets about until close to the last minute (so that his preparations included only getting completely smashed the evening before, and then trying to give himself a haircut with nail scissors, with predictable results). He's practically incoherent on stage, but, as he's assured:

Yes, yes, you were very good ! We couldn't quite understand what you were saying, but everyone will put that down to the emotion of the moment. It's good to show emotion, especially for your female readership.

I was suddenly rich and famous. From that point on, I would have no right to complain.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 August 2019

About the Author :

French author Pascal Garnier lived 1949 to 2010.

