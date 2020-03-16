Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

A Long Way Off



by

Pascal Garnier



French title: Le grand loin

Translated by Emily Boyce

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely, horribly twisted tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Devoir . 3/4/2010 Guylaine Massoutre Le Monde . 28/1/2010 Xavier Houssin L'Obs A 2/2/2010 Christophe Dupuis

From the Reviews :

" Le Grand Loin , texte attachant, est joliment écrit. (...) Tel un livre d'enfants, ce roman dialogué reflète l'innocence. Mais sa transparence se brouille et la logique lâche prise et dérape." - Guylaine Massoutre, Le Devoir





, texte attachant, est joliment écrit. (...) Tel un livre d'enfants, ce roman dialogué reflète l'innocence. Mais sa transparence se brouille et la logique lâche prise et dérape." - "Flanqués d'un vieux matou, le père et la fille s'embarquent dans d'étranges retrouvailles au long d'une aventure qui se déglingue un peu plus de page en page. On ne se méfie jamais assez de ceux qu'on croit connaître." - Xavier Houssin, Le Monde





"Pascal Garnier a le don de dépeindre ses personnages (il excelle d'ailleurs en peinture) et le road-movie de ces deux êtres cabossés par la vie est, une fois de plus, excellent. Brillant par le style, les petites réflexions (...), en dehors des chemins battus, Pascal Garnier poursuit son œuvre inclassable et poétique. C'est une des grandes pointures de la littérature contemporaine." - Christophe Dupuis, L'Obs

The complete review 's Review :

Marc is a fairly unassuming guy, the kind of person that doesn't make waves and indeed is generally probably barely even noticed. Typically:

Marc had always been fond of grey: it was the perfect compromise between black and white and its variations were endless.

picked him up after his divorce. She had stripped him down, polished him up and found a cosy place for him in her home.

Marc found himself irresistibly drawn towards the door. It was as if an invisible hand were pushing him while a voice whispered 'Get out ! Run while you can ! Leave, get in your car and keep driving, don't stop.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 March 2020

About the Author :

French author Pascal Garnier lived 1949 to 2010.

