

the complete review - fiction

The Accusation



by

Bandi



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Forbidden Stories from Inside North Korea

Korean title: 고발

Translated by Deborah Smith

With an Afterword by Kim Seong-dong

With a Note from Don Hee-yun

Our Assessment:



B : solid if a bit obviously done; interesting glimpses into North Korea

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews

"Bandi n’est pas Soljenitsyne, et son œuvre littéraire en est très loin. L’intérêt tient aux récits de la vie quotidienne qui montrent les failles du système, son hypocrisie, son absurdité, sa répression… et les stratégies de survie des Nord-Coréens." - Martine Bulard, Le monde diplomatique





"Whatever little moral ambiguity the situation might offer is eclipsed by the clarity of Bandi’s anger." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Accusation collects seven stories written by an author still living in North Korea, with 'Bandi' a pseudonym used for the foreign publication of these stories to protect his actual identity. The stories were apparently written between 1989 and 1995 and smuggled out of the country (as Kim Seong-dong explains in the Afterword); they were first published in South Korea in 2014.

In the Afterword, Kim Seong-dong describes Bandi as a member of the Chosun Writers' League Central Committee, meaning that he is a bona fide -- and likely relatively highly-respected -- author in the North Korean hierarchy; as Kim notes, for writers in North Korea: "affiliation with the Chosun Literature and Art General League is obligatory" (and a place in the Central Committee obviously a mark of high local status). The stories in The Accusation, however, are presumably entirely unlike whatever the author publishes in his homeland; these system-critical stories are unthinkable in the lockstep regime, where contrarian voices exist, at best, very privately and fiction that suggests the system might be flawed and life in it not, essentially, idyllic could never be published. These stories by Bandi presumably show realities of North Korean life -- ironically: surely ones his readers there are all too familiar with anyway --, as opposed to the local propaganda-lit that has to put a rosy shine on even the worst of circumstances.

In 'So Near, Yet So Far' the plot revolves around something as simple as a son trying to see his dying mother. Summoned by yet a third telegram -- "Mother critically ill" -- he wants to do his filial duty -- but can't get the necessary Travel Regulation permit. It's not that the authorities are necessarily completely heartless -- the suggestion is that normally this probably wouldn't be too much of a problem -- but other considerations eclipse any personal ones:

We've had an order from above forbidding travel to this district. They're gearing up to hold a Class One event -- you know what that means, don't you. That's right, the Great Leader himself.

How could his own village, in his own country, his own land, be so remote, so utterly unreachable ?

We would escape from this land of deceit and falsehood, where even loyalty and diligence are not enough for life to flourish, choked as it is by tyranny and humiliation.

You might not be familiar with the term, but you should at least understand the concept, how actors perform a given play as though it were real life. To lie, in other words, but convincingly, so the audience will believe it is the truth.

A sincere, genuine life is possible only for those who have freedom. Where emotions are suppressed and actions monitored, acting only becomes ubiquitous, and so convincing that we even trick ourselves.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 February 2017

:

About the Author :

'Bandi' (반디) is the pseudonym of a North Korean author, born in 1950.

