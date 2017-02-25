

the complete review - fiction

Quicksand



by

Malin Persson Giolito



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Quicksand Author: Malin Persson Giolito Genre: Novel Written: 2016 (Eng. 2017) Length: 498 pages Original in: Swedish Availability: Quicksand - US Quicksand - UK Quicksand - Canada Arenas movedizas - España

Swedish title: Störst av allt

Translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : decent courtroom drama, though falls back on the simplistic too readily

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"This methodical and straightforward plotting, in the tradition of Barbara Vine, may either tantalize or frustrate American readers used to a crackling pace and a surfeit of twists. Nevertheless, Gioloto’s novel is haunting and immersive." - Publishers Weekly





"Till den här romanens förtjänster hör att frågorna om orsaker och skuld hanteras ovanligt nyanserat." - Magnus Persson, Svenska Dagbladet





"(A)n indictment of the zeitgeist. (...) Maria ("Maja") Norberg gets the whole volume as a forum, but her flippant first-person voice prevents it from becoming a tearjerker. She paints a sweltering global landscape with prophetic condemnation. (...) Quicksand is a whydunit, not a whodunit." - Lanie Tankard, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Swedish publishers presented Quicksand as en rättegångsthriller, but it's more courtroom-drama than -thriller. The novel opens with a very short -- just a page long -- tableau of the scene of the crime, a classroom with a handful of the dead and dying and the one that hasn't: "even got as much as a bruise", but then jumps forward nine months, to the beginning of the trial of Maria (Maja) Norberg, case B 147/66.

Maja was the one who survived the incident physically unscathed. Maja was the one who shot her boyfriend, Sebastian, and her best friend, Amanda, at the scene. The now eighteen year-old girl stands accused of having planned this small massacre -- "homeroom teacher and self-described social reformer" Christer and Sebastian's friend Dennis were also killed, and another student, Samir, seriously wounded -- together with Sebastian, along with the incidental crimes surrounding it: there was another body, and there was a bag in Maja's locker which suggests she and Sebastian were planning something much, much bigger.

Maja narrates the story, walking readers through the three weeks of the trial from her perspective -- one that is often inattentive or drifts off, and tends to summary: Maja understands the stakes, but focuses more inwards than on the case-specifics. She describes the outlines -- the waiting, the lunch-breaks, the figures involved (lawyers, witnesses, audience) -- at some length but almost none of the actual testimony, even her own, is presented at any length, and for the most part she simply she summarizes what the lawyers for both sides expound on. There are only a few scenes of actual courtroom testimony drama, a few scenes where something specific and impactful is said or elicited; instead, a great deal of what happens in the courtroom -- specifically, on the stand -- is elided over. Which is not to say we don't get the whole story: no, Maja fills in the details, at her own pace and in her own order, separately from how the trial unfolds.

So Quicksand is, in a way, a two-track courtroom drama: on the one hand there is the official record, the trial itself, and on the other there is Maja's very personal, intimate account.

At one point Maja notes that kids are hard to fool -- but:

Adults, on the other hand, want to make up their own minds about which story best matches their beliefs. People aren't interested in what others say or think, what they have gone through, what conclusions they have drawn. People are interested in hearing only what they think they already know.

You all probably won't even remember how this trial ends, whether I'm found guilty, or what I'm found guilty of. [...] My truth will soon exist nowhere but in the binders full of material from my trial, archived in a cold basement.

Was I surprised when I looked up his address ? Maybe. Maybe because it was Tensta, one of the ghettos with the worst reputations, it seemed too extreme somehow, like it was made up.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 February 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Scandinavian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Swedish author Malin Persson Giolito was born in 1969.

- Return to top of the page -