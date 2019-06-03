

Beyond All Reasonable Doubt



by

Malin Persson Giolito



Swedish title: Bortom varje rimligt tvivel

Translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles

Our Assessment:



B : solid story and writing, if ultimately a little hollow

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 2/6/2019 Vanessa Friedman Svenska Dagbladet . 20/11/2012 Johanna Mo

From the Reviews :

"(A) somewhat arid, if absorbing, legal thriller (.....) It is both a strength and a frustration of Beyond All Reasonable Doubt that the author does not feel the imperative to explain too much or to tie her ending up in a neat bow. Instead, while by the end of the book the central question has been answered, even more have been posed -- and not in the way that sets up a sequel (though that could happen), but in the way that imitates life, in all its messiness and obfuscation. You kind of want to throw it against a wall." - Vanessa Friedman, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

Beyond All Reasonable Doubt centers on the brutal murder of a fifteen-year-old girl, Katrin Björk, in 1998. An unsympathetic thirty-five-year-old doctor, Stig Ahlin, admitted to having known and slept with the victim, and he was convicted of the crime -- but thirteen years after his conviction Professor Emeritus Hans Segerstad is pushing his former student, attorney Sophia Weber, to take up the case and cause, Ahlin's very late in the day appeal to the Supreme Court for a retrial. Sophia isn't very eager: an appeal for a retrial is near-hopeless -- "We might as well launch a campaign to get Stig Ahlin the Nobel Peace Prize. Our chance of success would be about the same", she notes, only slightly hyperbolically --, and isn't made any more tempting by the fact that she'd be working pro bono. And even beyond not being able to pay, Ahlin isn't anyone's idea of a dream client, either: never mind that he is one of the most reviled men in the country -- popularly known as: 'Professor Death' -- but Segerstad admits that Ahlin hates lawyers, and that he hasn't even had one for the past eight years. But Segerstad is also convinced he should be exonerated -- and that Sophia will be convinced too, once she goes over the record of the investigation and trial.

Sophia is intrigued just enough to take a look -- and she has to admit that the picture that emerges isn't pretty. The picture of Ahlin for one -- he admitted to frequenting prostitutes, as well as to having slept with the very young victim (though with Swedish age of consent, then as now, fifteen there is no question here of statutory rape), and his wife had recently divorced him -- but also of the case:

I've certainly seen circumstantial evidence cases before. But one based on shakier grounds would be hard to find.

This would never happen in a Swedish courtroom. Not even in Stig's own trial would the prosecutor have dared to say such a thing. It was theatrics pure and simple.

The Supreme Court could, in principle, consider the petition for as long as they wished. Three weeks or four years.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 June 2019

:

About the Author :

Swedish author Malin Persson Giolito was born in 1969.

