Devils in Daylight



by

Tanizaki Junichiro



Japanese title: 白昼鬼語

Translated and with an Afterword by J.Keith Vincent

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely turned dark tale

From the Reviews :

"The prose is cunning and compelling, evoking classic Asian folklore and elements of Don Quixote. Readers are never entirely sure what to believe -- the narrator is unreliable and often questions his own story." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Devils in Daylight is recounted by Takahashi, an author who has been working through the night to meet a deadline when he receives a call from his wealthy, self-indulgent friend, Sonomura. Takahashi opens his account by noting that: "Sonomura made no secret of the fact that mental illness ran in his family", and he suspects that trait might really be starting to show through; what Sonomura tells him certainly sounds bizarre -- though Sonomura is only willing to reveal so much, over the telephone. But Sonomura's claim -- "A murder is going to be committed", later that day, and Sonomura wants to go watch -- is wild enough both for Takahashi to ask his friend: "Have you lost your mind ?" and also to agree to meet up with him when he's finished with his writing.

By mid-afternoon, the exhausted Takahashi sets off, hoping to talk some sense into his friend who: "had become increasingly obsessed with moving pictures and crime novels". Instead, the over-excited Sonomura spins out his bizarre tale of having witnessed a man and woman plan another man's murder -- literally behind his back -- at a movie theater, with Sonomura conveniently able to pick up the coded message they had passed to each other giving some of the specifics. He has the piece of paper -- and he recognized the code, from the Edgar Allan Poe story, 'The Gold-Bug'. He's cracked it, too -- he knows when, and approximately where the murder will take place. And he wants to go, and for Takahashi to join him.

As absurd as it all sounds, Takahashi can't dissuade him -- and feels obliged to tag along. Things don't go exactly as Sonomura had expected, and Takahashi thinks they're done with it; it seems clear: "So now we know this whole thing was in your head". But Sonomura gets a second wind -- or sudden inspiration, figuring out that he had one of the clues wrong -- and off they go again, in the dark of night. Arriving just in time to witness a grim murder .....

Right from when he first mentioned it, when Takahashi thinks it's all some wild fantasy, Sonomura insists:

Of course I am not personally involved with the crime, so I am responsible neither for preventing it, nor for reporting it.

A cruel murderer ... Yes, that's right. And she is also a beautiful sorceress. And yet to me her wickedness seems somehow abstract. It is completely eclipsed by her beauty.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 April 2017

About the Author :

Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.

