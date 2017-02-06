|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Devils in Daylight
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : nicely turned dark tale
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Devils in Daylight is recounted by Takahashi, an author who has been working through the night to meet a deadline when he receives a call from his wealthy, self-indulgent friend, Sonomura.
Takahashi opens his account by noting that: "Sonomura made no secret of the fact that mental illness ran in his family", and he suspects that trait might really be starting to show through; what Sonomura tells him certainly sounds bizarre -- though Sonomura is only willing to reveal so much, over the telephone.
But Sonomura's claim -- "A murder is going to be committed", later that day, and Sonomura wants to go watch -- is wild enough both for Takahashi to ask his friend: "Have you lost your mind ?" and also to agree to meet up with him when he's finished with his writing.
Of course I am not personally involved with the crime, so I am responsible neither for preventing it, nor for reporting it.Indeed, even after they witness the horrific act, the two don't go to the police, despite the fact that the perpetrators would be easy to catch, and the evidence still there -- for the moment (the killers do have an effective corpse-disposal method). Instead, Sonomura giddily tells Takahashi: "The fun has only just begun". Curious how they'll react, he plans to approach the man and woman responsible for the crime, pretending he is unaware of it; he wants to get to know and understand them. He is fascinated, in particular, by the woman:
A cruel murderer ... Yes, that's right. And she is also a beautiful sorceress. And yet to me her wickedness seems somehow abstract. It is completely eclipsed by her beauty.When Takahashi finally sees Sonomura again, a week later, it turns out that he has, indeed, sought out the femme fatale -- and befriended her. She's in the house when Takahashi visits, and she and the besotted Sonomura do begin an affair -- with Sonomura pretending he doesn't know her dark secrets that he's witnessed and uncovered.
The man and woman insinuate themselves into Sonomura's household, while Takahashi breaks with him -- only to receive a letter from his former friend months later, bidding him farewell and revealing that the same fate as that of the man they had witnessed now awaits him. Takahashi must relive the same scene -- except that it is now the man he was once so close to that is the victim.
Devils in Daylight is a voyeuristic tale. It's no coincidence that Sonomura first learns of the plot while in a cinema, and at pivotal moments he and Takahashi are simply passive observers -- voyeurs watching not a movie but rather what they are convinced is real life, through the knotholes in the wall of the room where murder is committed, for example. (Tellingly, Takahashi assumes a similar hidden position when he first encounters the mystery woman (Eiko -- "this is what she called herself") at Sonomura's home; he does not want to be part of the scene, but he wants to witness it; he wants to be (passive) audience, not (active) participant.)
Similarly, when they first see the woman she could pass for a geisha -- not only because of her beauty and appearance, but her studied movements: what they witness is also murder-as-performance -- as becomes even more obvious the second time Takahashi watches, the staging of his friend's death identical to the first murder .....
Madness and fantasy -- dreamed and waking -- also play significant roles. Takahashi repeatedly questions not only Sonomura's sanity, but his own; his exhaustion also clearly affects him for much of the story.
The question of what is real and what is not -- and how things are perceived -- turns out to be even more complex than Takahashi initially considers, cleverly hinted at throughout by Tanizaki. With his frequent allusions to and mentions of work on screen (films) and stage (of various sorts), as well as fiction (the crime novels Sonomura has become obsessed with, the Poe story) he effectively captures how popular culture -- reaching new heights at the time -- infected minds ..... It's no coincidence either that (creative) writing -- inventions of the mind -- figures so prominently in the novel as well: Takahashi actually is a writer, while even Sonomura's long letter is yet another form of story-telling.
One does wonder why Takahashi doesn't involve the authorities, but other than that, regardless how far-fetched, one can readily go along with everything that happens in Devils in Daylight. It is very enjoyably creepy, the story very nicely twisted. Some two-thirds of the short novel covers the fateful day when Sonomura called Takahashi; the rest covers a longer period, culminating in the repeat of the scene, in slightly different arrangement. It's cleverly done, with a final scene that is as unnerving as either of the previous climaxes, even as readers find themselves confronted with rather a different scenario than they had previously imagined.
Devils in Daylight is, appropriately enough, an exceptionally cinematic novel. It is also a novel of the games the mind can play, and the games art can play with it. It is full of deception -- even as the kind we believe ourselves to be aware of (the exhausted Takahashi, convinced Sonomura must have succumbed to madness ....) isn't actually where true deception lies. Takahashi wonders: "But where did the confusion start ?" but what makes the novel work so well is that Tanizaki's explanations do not rely on muddied waters and confused minds: it's the absolute clarity of it all that's truly unsettling.
A triumph of artifice -- and not just of the art of murder -- Devils in Daylight is an enjoyable little work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 April 2017
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2017 the complete review