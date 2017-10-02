

In Black and White



by

Tanizaki Jun'ichirō



Japanese title: 黒白

Translated, and with a Preface and Afterword by Phyllis I. Lyons

Our Assessment:



B : uneven, but fun idea, and goes to some nicely dark places

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 2/10/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"While marred by an abrupt ending and the choppy structure of a serial novel, Tanizaki’s voice remains intact, making for a flawed masterpiece." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

In Black and White has a clever premise. The main character is Mizuno, a fairly well-established author, approaching forty and on the literary scene for over a decade now, and a regular contributor to a magazine called The People. He's written quite a few murder-stories -- with: "the murderers more or less modeled on himself" -- and just sent in (late, as usual) his latest one, titled: 'To the Point of Murder'. This, too, is a murder mystery, the protagonist -- "like Mizuno, a literary man" -- committing a crime that is: "evil for the sake of evil", a murder without any real motive or justification -- and as such also a sort of perfect crime. Only after he has sent in the manuscript does Mizuno realize that he might have miswritten the name of the victim a few times in the manuscript, not as 'Codama' but as 'Cojima' -- the distinctive name of a real person, on whom Mizuno had, in fact, based his murder-victim-character.

Not only is Mizuno concerned that this acquaintance he sometimes runs into will take issue with how he is portrayed -- and then even named -- but also that this story in fact sets its author up as a perfect patsy to take the fall if someone should choose to murder Cojima in real life.

Mizuno lives alone in a boarding house -- his wife left him after he wrote one too many wife-murder stories in a row ... -- and has little but his writing to distract him. He tends to lose focus, too, only able to write so much a day, and drifting off into daydreams -- and conversations with himself. He's amusingly obsessive, as he frets first whether he did write the name wrong in the story (he did, three times), then tries unsuccessfully to iron out his mistake, and then imagines what the consequences might be. He can't prevent the story from appearing in print, and once it does he has to try to figure out how not to get fingered for Cojima's murder -- should it take place.

Mizuno strikes on an idea that he thinks might be a way out -- beyond desperate efforts to make sure he has an alibi for every hour of the day ... -- namely, to write another story -- a continuation, as it were, that spins out the scenario he is worried about and thus presents it as pure fiction, freeing him from the worry that he would get blamed for the (potential) crime by presenting himself as victim as well. 'To the Point of the Murder of the Man who Wrote To the Point of Murder' is the not exactly catchy (but certainly unambiguous) working-title he comes up with ("maybe it would be good to have a striking, unconventional title that would draw attention", he tries to convince himself).

As usual, he gets off to a decent start -- before losing steam. He looks -- and finds -- distractions, both of very much unwanted (in the person of Cojima !) and more pleasant sort. In particular, he finds himself drawn to a woman, eventually entering into a relationship with her -- a paid arrangement, which complicates matters further, since he's neither good with money nor has easy access to much beyond through his publishers, who are however tired of his shenanigans.

The woman also remains something of a mystery woman, living quite far away, and with Mizuno never even learning her name. He spends quite a bit of time with her -- but realizes, too, that if he's ever asked to prove it would be hard pressed to, unable even to identify her or where she lives.

Tanizaki's story shifts focus from Mizuno's concerns about his story and its possible consequences to a rather sordid tale of his obsession with the mystery woman (with some amusing asides as to his dealings with his publisher and long-suffering editor). Along the way Mizuno even runs into his former wife, now married to a minister -- providing more insight into his relationships generally, as she tells him:

Just because it's better than when I was with you doesn't mean I'm happier, you know -- because being with you was way worse than 'unhappy.'

All men are perverts. Some of them are even weirder, but for the most part I do what they order, if it's not too off the wall.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 December 2017

About the Author :

Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.

