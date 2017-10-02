|
In Black and White
Our Assessment:
B : uneven, but fun idea, and goes to some nicely dark places
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
In Black and White has a clever premise.
The main character is Mizuno, a fairly well-established author, approaching forty and on the literary scene for over a decade now, and a regular contributor to a magazine called The People.
He's written quite a few murder-stories -- with: "the murderers more or less modeled on himself" -- and just sent in (late, as usual) his latest one, titled: 'To the Point of Murder'.
This, too, is a murder mystery, the protagonist -- "like Mizuno, a literary man" -- committing a crime that is: "evil for the sake of evil", a murder without any real motive or justification -- and as such also a sort of perfect crime.
Only after he has sent in the manuscript does Mizuno realize that he might have miswritten the name of the victim a few times in the manuscript, not as 'Codama' but as 'Cojima' -- the distinctive name of a real person, on whom Mizuno had, in fact, based his murder-victim-character.
Just because it's better than when I was with you doesn't mean I'm happier, you know -- because being with you was way worse than 'unhappy.'The hard-drinking, determined woman he takes up with is certainly better-equipped to handle him, telling him philosophically:
All men are perverts. Some of them are even weirder, but for the most part I do what they order, if it's not too off the wall.Unsurprisingly, things do not work out well, and there's a nicely dark confrontation near the end -- "how about it, Professor, couldn't you make the world believe for a while that you could be the murderer ?" he's asked, as he's being backed into an ever-darker and more hopeless corner ..... But In Black and White doesn't quite offer the satisfaction of full resolution: it's a decent near-conclusion, a pencil pushed between his fingers -- he's a writer, and it's time to write ... -- but then Tanizaki simply quits while he's ahead, with a brief apology regarding the abrupt conclusion, which is something of a disappointment.
If In Black and White isn't a neatly rounded-off story -- or, indeed, a polished one, the original serial presentation still a bit obvious in the rather different directions the novel moves in -- it nevertheless offers both enjoyment and rewards. Mizuno is a beguilingly frustrating character -- both frantic and lazy, and amusingly self-indulgent. He tries to plan ahead, but only rarely does so fully -- easily distracted, or pulled in other directions. His evasive behavior towards Cojima and his editor is comic, while his initial pursuit of the mystery woman show just how determined he can be when he sets his mind on something.
In Black and White is also a story about fiction and reality, and writing fiction based on real people and events, with Mizuno debating with himself, and others, about it -- and finding himself confronted by the potential consequences throughout. What he has written -- 'in black and white' -- is, of course, not simply black and white, true or false. Mizuno finds both his fiction and true claims are equally plausible or not: "We can believe it or not as we wish", he's told, about his stories, at the end .....
The more tightly focused Devils in Daylight is a more successful novel, as In Black and White rambles a bit too far and wide. But Tanizaki's ramblings, and his sordid secondary story involving the mystery woman (whom he, like Mizuno, gets a bit too carried away by ...), also have their appeal. But it's the original basic story, and its inspired premise, that overshadow everything else, and one can't help but wonder what this novel could have been, properly edited into a more focused work. Yet the form we find it in is appropriate too -- a reflection of Mizuno's own working methods, the conversations with himself he so easily loses himself in, and general attitude towards life; indeed, In Black and White is successful and satisfying as (writer-)character study, even as it isn't, quite, as (potential-)murder-mystery.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 December 2017
Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.
© 2017 the complete review