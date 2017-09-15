

The Gourmet Club



by

Tanizaki Jun'ichirō



A Sextet

Translated by Anthony H. Chambers and Paul McCarthy

With an Introduction by Paul McCarthy

B+ : surprisingly risqué, and some very fine pieces here

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Bookforum . Fall/2001 Robert Polito The Japan Times . 10/6/2001 Donald Richie The NY Times Book Rev. . 19/8/2001 Janice P. Nimura

From the Reviews :

"The final three stories in the sextet find Tanizaki back in mature, outrageous form. That he is one of the great comic writers of the century is not well-known abroad, since the great comic stories have not been hitherto translated. Here, however, is proof. (...) One of the joys of reading Tanizaki is that while the most basic of human passions are fully explored, this is done with an honesty and a delicacy not often associated with such subject matter. As one’s own worse nature threatens to be revolted, one’s better is melted by the beauty of the observation." - Donald Richie, The Japan Times





"The words "strange" and "curious" recur throughout Anthony H. Chambers's and Paul McCarthy's smooth translations, and not by accident. "Strange" can mean new and unfamiliar, but also weird, disturbing; "curious" can mean intrigued, but also peculiar. The enduring fascination of much of Tanizaki's writing lies in these double meanings. Tanizaki insisted that a good piece of fiction had to seduce the reader almost against his will. In these stories, as in much of his work, an occasional frisson of repulsion is closely followed by the compulsion to read on." - Janice P. Nimura, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Gourmet Club collects six of Tanizaki's stories, mostly from early in his career (two from 1911, three from 1918-1926) but also the late (1955) 'Manganese Dioxide Dreams'. Translator Paul McCarthy calls them: "broadly representative" in his Introduction, and that's probably the best one can hope for with a sampling of this size (now also complemented by the companion volume, Red Roofs & Other Stories -- though we're still a terribly long way from anything like a proper overview in English of the prolific author's work).

The opening, and earliest story, 'The Children' (少年, 1911) is an unsettling start, a tale dripping with fin de siècle decadence (and, by the end, candle wax ...) -- but its protagonists young children. The narrator, Hagiwara Eichan, is now adult, but reminisces about events from two decades earlier, when he was ten. Among his classmates was the pampered Shin'ichi, "a mollycoddle" still accompanied everywhere -- even on the school playground -- by a housemaid. When Shin'ichi invites Hagiwara to a party at his family's estate, a whole new world and perspective is opened to him. The one other classmate there is the bully Senkichi, and Hagiwara is stunned by the role reversal in the games they play -- though Shin'ichi and Senkichi are apparently old playmates, and used to them. Hagiwara can't believe the abuse Senkichi willingly takes from Shin'ichi, but finds himself enjoying partaking in these games -- "before I knew it I was enjoying being turned, body and soul, into Shin'ichi's puppet" -- while worrying about: "the retribution that would come at school tomorrow".

Roles do revert in the schoolyard, but there's no retribution. What happens at Shin'ichi's is a separate universe from school -- and one that Hagiwara is now regularly invited to join in.

Shin'ichi also has a sister, who is dragged -- largely willingly -- into the games, and is the main victim. But eventually she turns the tables on the boys, finding her own secret power to bend them to her will -- as strong and domineering as her brother's.

With its sexual overtones and excesses of ritual humiliation and degradation, 'The Children' is an uncomfortable -- and in part even shocking -- tale that effectively uses what's left of childish innocence for effect.

'The Secret' (秘密, 1911) is narrated by a man turning away from everything and everyone he knows in search of novelty. He admits that his nerves:

responded only to the most vivid, full-bodied stimuli. I could no longer enjoy first-rate art or food that required a delicate sensibility. I felt too jaded to respond to the ordinary urban pleasures

Defeated as a woman, I wanted to win her over again as a man, and to revel in the victory.

Two or three days later I left the monastery and moved to Tabata. The satisfactions to be gained from "secrets" were now too bland and psllid for me.

Food whose flavors would make the flesh melt and raise the soul to the heavens. Food like music that, once heard, would make men dance madly, dance themselves to death. Food one just had to eat, and the more one ate the more the unbearably delicious flavors would entwine themselves around the tongue until at last one's stomach burst.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 September 2017

:

University of Michigan Press publicity page

Jun'ichirō Tanizaki at books and writers

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Tanizaki Jun'ichirō (谷崎 潤一郎) lived 1886 to 1965.

