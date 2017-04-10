Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Teeth of the Comb



by

Osama Alomar



& Other Stories

Translated by the author and C.J.Collins

Our Assessment:



B+ : nice variety of short and ultra-short stories

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 13/2/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"Philosophical and subversive, these tiny parables deconstruct human failings with a keen insight. (...) Alomar’s writing brims with hope, and this slim volume is full of compassion and depth." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Teeth of the Comb collects well over a hundred stories by Osama Alomar, many only a paragraph or even just a sentence long, with only a few longer than a single page.

Much of this 'flash' fiction consists of allegories, and they often feature inanimate objects ("The fingernail clipping looked up at the crescent moon with sadness") or even abstractions ("The Second World War said proudly to her colleague the First"). Many are political -- and often very broad:

The dictator sneezed. He pulled Freedom from his pants pocket and blew his nose. Then he threw her away in the wastebasket.

I asked the hurricane about his goal. He answered me in fright: "If only I knew !"

As for the stream, he sparkled in gentle bliss, knowing perfectly well where he was going.

Every day just before seeping, he would make sure to go through the procedure to lock the door of the house. But after long years he discovered that he had been forgetting to do the same thing for the door of his soul in order to prevent dangerous and destructive thoughts from entering.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 May 2017

:

See Index of Arabic literature

About the Author :

Osama Alomar (أسامة الحويج العمر) was born in Syria in 1968. He now lives in the US.

