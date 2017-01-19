

Ghachar Ghochar



Vivek Shanbhag



Kannada title: ಘಾಚರ್ ಘೋಚರ್

Translated by Srinath Perur

B+ : well-observed, compact family tale

"Little in Ghachar Ghochar is as it first seems. At well under 30,000 words, the book is liable to be considered a novella, but it has the scope and ambition of a novel rather than a long story. Its concision is a function of how much Vivek Shanbhag leaves unsaid, and how much is suggested or implied. (...) This is a superb novel, unsettling and even claustrophobic, as hermetically enclosed as the family it describes. Shanbhag can be brutally unsentimental, but also moving and genuinely funny. Srinath Perur’s translation is fluent and often elegant, occasional infelicities notwithstanding" - Keshava Guha, The Hindu





"This is a novel with a lightness of touch rarely found in our fiction. It is short, and the narrative is suffused with a gentle irony, with an undercurrent of pathos and humour enlivening the events which are presented in a few delicate, deft strokes. (...) Ghachar Ghochar is a sensitive analysis of how our middle-class existence is defined by a single shruti: anxiety. (...) The translation by Srinath Perur unerringly captures the shifting nuances that make Shanbhag’s telling so rich." - Girish Karnad, Indian Express

The narrator of Ghachar Ghochar begins his account from Coffee House, the restaurant that is his regular haunt -- and escape. He admits: "I come here for respite from domestic skirmishes": life revolves around family, and his is a tight-knit one of co-dependency, a family that has made good -- or at least moved up in the world -- but balances uneasily there.

The narrator's uncle, his chikkappa [ಚಿಕ್ಕಪ್ಪ], Venkatachala (but called Chikkappa, which defines his exact (nominal) place in the family hierarchy) brought prosperity to the family with the spice trade firm he founded, Sona Masala. They are all in this together, with Chikkappa having given his older brother -- the narrator's father -- a half-stake in the company. Nominally, the narrator is director of the company, but eager beaver Chikkappa "has a weakness for work" -- and a knack for it -- and runs everything himself. They all live together, along with the narrator's mother, his sister, Malati, -- who was married but has returned to the more familiar familial fold -- and now his wife, Anita.

The family had long lived very humbly, on the father's small income. Only when he was made redundant did Chikkappa start his company, its quick success transforming the family and its fortunes. The narrator describes the uneasy change brought about this way, and how the family adapted (and how, in some ways, it didn't).

The entire family is dependent on Chikkappa, and completely deferential. They have their own quirks -- Malati, in particular, isn't very pleasant -- but make sure that Chikkappa's life in the household proceeds smoothly. The workaholic doesn't lord it over them; like everyone else, he simply takes the arrangements for granted -- while as far as work goes, he does what needs be done (some of which turns out to be rather unsavory).

The ghachar ghochar of the title is, in fact, invention, an expression from the narrator's wife's family -- "There are only four people in this world know what it means", Anita tells him, before he becomes the fifth. They use it for when something has gotten so entangled that it's practically impossible to unravel -- a tangled kite string the original example. As the narrator comes to realize, his, and his family's life, have become ghachar ghochar.

His wife, Anita, is the odd woman out, the foreign presence in the finely-tuned (if quite on edge) family machine. She's shocked to learn that her husband doesn't have a real job, a "respectable job" -- as, except for the occasional paper Chikkappa gives him to sign, he has no duties or obligations whatsoever; he comes 'to work' but does essentially nothing in his office beyond reading the newspapers. His business cards -- reprinted every year -- "say I'm the director of the firm", but he's barely even a figurehead.

At one point in his account he asks:

Now, what can I say of myself that is only about me and not tied up with the others ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 January 2017

Vivek Shanbhag (ವಿವೇಕ ಶಾನಭಾಗ) is a Kannada-writing Indian author.

