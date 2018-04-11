the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

As you can see, my favored titles did not fare well: only a miserable two out of ten made it into the top 25 -- poor even for my standards.
There are ten titles longlisted under review at the complete review and, surprisingly, several more that I have read but did not take to, including Fever Dream and Savage Theories (which sounds like I'd love it, and which I expect to have another go at).
There are also considerably more titles than last year which I haven't seen at all.
Noteworthy:
No titles from:
Dalkey Archive Press -- for the third year running, as best I can tell (despite 29 eligible entries this year, according to the Translation Database at Publishers Weekly)
New York Review Books (7 eligible titles; 3 longlisted lat year)
Yale University Press (6 eligible titles, including two Modianos)
AmazonCrossing -- not that surprising, maybe, but with 55 (!) eligible titles by far the most in the field
Only one (officially-a-)university press title made the cut -- though it is noteworthy that two university-affiliated presses (Feminist Press and Open Letter) placed six titles on the longlist
Feminist Press was an amazing three-for-three, as all three of their eligible titles made the longlist; three Open Letter books also made the longlist, but that's only a third of their eligible titles
Argentina and France both placed four titles on the longlist
Six titles from the French made the fiction longlist (but not one made the poetry longlist), while there were eight from the Spanish
Three non-European languages are represented: Arabic, Chinese, and Kannada (one title each) -- but there are no titles from the Japanese (25 eligible), Korean (11), or Russian (12)
Dalkey is, of course, the biggest (non?)surprise -- two of my ten favored titles were from Dalkey (by Senges and Kazufumi), and several more were surely contenders (foremost: Jon Fosse's Boathouse; the first volume in Luis Goytisolo's tetralogy).
Jurors have noted on Twitter that the publisher was not forthcoming with copies, but that's of course an issue with many books every year, and I trust that they at least tried to give them a fair shake; still, it's remarkable how the BTBA has moved away from embracing Dalkeyesque titles: Dalkey placed four titles on the longlist on at least three previous occasions, and have now missed the longlist completely for three years in a row, suggesting a more fundamental shift in what BTBA judges are looking for/at.
[Bottom's Dream, last year's unconscionable omission, was also a Dalkey title, but that's a book, and an oversight, that's a category all its own; it wasn't your usual ... anything, and there are (lame) arguments why the judges wouldn't/couldn't deal with that.]
Conversely, the Feminist Press success is something never seen before.
They certainly publish fine books -- and are a welcome corrective to the still too widespread trend of favoring male over female authors (Dalkey ...) -- but this longlist success rate is ... amazing.
My experience is that the jury-panel weighs balance (gender, language, publishers, etc.) at least somewhat in deciding on the titles, and so they must have really been convinced by these to vote through the entire slate.
(Annoyingly, I have always had a hard time getting my hands on their books, and I actually haven't seen any of these.)
Lots of prominent authors and titles didn't make the longlist, including the Nobel laureates (Pamuk, Modiano), prize darlings (Jenny Erpenbeck falling short yet again -- what's the deal there ? Krasznahorkai (who should be back next year); Han Kang; Peter Stamm; Szabó Magda (whose eligible Katalin Street recently won the PEN Translation Prize)), as well as classics such as The Evenings.
Daša Drndić's Belladonna is arguably the 'best' book to fall short.
And Jhumpa Lahiri's translation didn't impress sufficiently either.
There are a couple of head-scratchers on the longlist for me, too many I still haven't seen, and a (very) few stand-outs.
Not what I expected, certainly -- but then that's half the fun, that it rarely is.
I look forward to checking out a few of the titles I'm still unfamiliar with
The shortlists will be announced 15 May, and the winners on 31 May.
They've announced that Istanbul Istanbul by Burhan Sönmez, in Ümit Hussein's translation, has won the inaugural EBRD Literature Prize (limited to literature from countries in which the EBRD is active); see also the OR Books publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(This was eligible for last year's Best Translated Book Award, but was not longlisted.)
They've announced that the 2018 Read Russia Prize, for the best translation of Russian literature into English, goes to Memories: From Moscow to the Black Sea by Teffi, translated by Robert and Elizabeth Chandler, Anne Marie Jackson, and Irina Steinberg; see also the publicity pages from New York Review Books and Pushkin Press, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk
(As a non-fiction title, this was BTBA-ineligible.)