

the complete review - fiction

Cult X



by

Nakamura Fuminori



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 教団X

Translated by Kalau Almony

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : flawed (and with some very ugly features) but intriguing, with solid suspense

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 26/3/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"Though lengthy digressions in the form of transcribed lectures about faith and science demand some patience, and some readers may be uncomfortable with the explicit sex scenes, this noirish thriller will resonate with Ryu Murakami fans." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Cult X begins with Toru Narazaki being warned off looking any further into Ryoko Tachibana by his friend, a junior private investigator named Kobayashi. Narazaki had been involved with Tachibana for a few months, and then she vanished out of his life; Kobayashi caught a glimpse of her a month later, and Narazaki, still drawn to her, asked him to investigate. Among the things that Kobayashi learned about the mystery woman was that she had been involved with a religious group of some sort. Narazaki doesn't take his friend's advice, and goes to investigate for himself.

Narazaki, who feels his life has been pretty meaningless -- "The life I lived ... That life has no value at all", he tells Kobayashi --, goes around to the religious group Tachibana was involved with, and immediately gets sort of sucked in. The group's leader is an old man named Shotaro Matsuo, and while Narazaki can't get the audience he wants with him -- the old man is in hospital -- his followers invite him in and show Narazaki a couple of DVD recordings of lectures by the old guy. Nakamura includes full transcripts of several of these lectures in the novel, giving some idea of Matsuo's style and philosophy, as well as autobiography, as the leader describes his own life experiences. The house philosophy seems to be a relatively laid-back grab bag of Eastern and Western religions

Narazaki learns that there's also a group that broke off, under the leadership of a man named Sawatari, an old acquaintance of Matsuo's, who had eventually scammed Matsuo out of land and money. The woman Narazaki is looking for was part of the scheme, and Matsuo's group also wants to find her. The group doesn't even have a name -- they're just called 'X', or 'Cult X'.

Narazaki is then approached by a woman who promises to take him to Tachibana. Despite some misgivings he seems powerless to resist, and lets himself be bundled off to the cult. A quick blood and urine sample and test, and he's allowed in -- and promptly completely seduced, with women offering themselves to him and he losing himself completely in sex.

There's a lot of sex at Cult X. They even have professionals on staff, women hired to service the men, since there aren't enough cult members to go around. Narazaki is a bit mystified by it all, but apparently finds it hard to resist, and goes with the flow.

His introspection is limited:

Have I been brainwashed ? Narazaki wasn't sure. But he couldn't imagine that all the sex was just some sort of free service. Is this normal here ? Maybe this is just the way things are here ?

They're step-siblings. They're not related by blood. And they've always been lovers. For ever and ever. They're a strange pair.

I continued to act like a god, half in jest. But no real god appeared, and my believers increased. It seemed that the empty space inside me attracted people. I, who had been repelled from everything, attracted others.

She got wet again. They'd just done it so much she could still feel it down there. Disgusting, she thought. I want more, she thought. Even though we just did it so much.

"Ah ! Ah !"

She died. Her pussy -- her pussy was so happy. It came again. I'm so vile. I'm so vile. I'm, I'm --

"Ah ! Ahhh !"

"Ah !"

"Are you still coming ? Mm. You're still coming. That's amazing. Still coming ... Mm. I'm going to come again ... Ah, ah !"

When I give the signal, several men will come. They will tie you up. You will be raped by me. Then, when it's over, you will be at the very bottom.

Yes, it's insane. But there's nothing we can do about that. The inner workings of any cult are far removed from the normal workings of the world. Cults produce a sort of fictional world within themselves in order to keep themselves running.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 April 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Japanese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Nakamura Fuminori (中村 文則) was born in 1977.

- Return to top of the page -