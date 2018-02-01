Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Paperbacks from Hell



by

Grady Hendrix



The Twisted History of '70s and '80s Horror Fiction

With, and with an Afterword by, Will Errickson

Extensively and lavishly illustrated

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Locus . 1/2018 Stefan Dziemianowicz The Washington Post . 23/10/2017 Ernest Hilbert

From the Reviews :

"The difference between Hendrix’s book and other histories of modern horror is the sheer profusion of cover art images he deploys to back up his assertions (.....) Attractive (if that’s the right word) as all of the cover repro is, it’s largely window dressing for Hendrix’s pithy assessments of the main themes that distinguished mass-market horror paperbacks and drove the design of their covers." - Stefan Dziemianowicz, Locus





"Hendrix amuses with deft summaries of these bizarre novels, gleefully detailing their contortions into ever more salacious and outrageous shapes. His wry commentaries never fail (...) Paperbacks From Hell is as funny as it is engaging, assuring us that whatever else may be said of these paperbacks, most long since disappeared into landfills and yard sale boxes, "they will not bore you."" - Ernest Hilbert, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

American pulp paperbacks have always featured wild stories, overheated prose, and loud, eye-catching covers, and in Paperbacks from Hell Grady Hendrix focuses on the heyday of horror fiction -- a period from: "the late '60s, after Rosemary's Baby hit the big time" through "the early '90s, after the success of Silence of the Lambs convinced marketing departments to scrape the word horror off spines and glue on the word thriller instead".

Hendrix suggests that:

Divorced from current trends in publishing, these out-of-print paperbacks feel like a breath of fresh air.

What is it about ? Rats. What do they do ? Eat everyone. Martin Amis, reviewing for the Observer, wrote that the novel was "enough to make a rodent retch, undeniably, and enough to make any human pitch the book aside." But even back then no one cared what Martin Amis had to say, and the initial 100,000 print run sold out in a couple of weeks.

After the Thor decision, these books were valued at full cover price, eliminating the tax write-off. Suddenly, the day of the midlist novel was over. Paperbacks were given six weeks on the racks to find an audience, then it was off to the shredder.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 April 2018

