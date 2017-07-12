Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



My Heart Hemmed In



Marie NDiaye



French title: Mon cœur à l'étroit

Translated by Jordan Stump

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ A 23/2/2009 Niklas Bender Harper's . 7/2017 Christine Smallwood NZZ A 7/4/2009 Georg Renöckl

From the Reviews :

"Mit einem Stupser lässt es den Leser vornüber in eine rabenschwarze Szenerie kippen. (...) Atemlos und beklommen folgt der Leser der Gehetzten auf ihren Irrwegen durch neblige Straßen, in denen grell beleuchtete Straßenbahnen geisterhaft hin und her schießen. Die Stadt selbst, das hochmütig-bürgerliche Bordeaux, hat es auf Nadia abgesehen (.....) In dieser Art, soziale Wirklichkeit poetisch zu pointieren, ruhen der Zauber und die dringende Aktualität von Mein Herz in der Enge ." - Niklas Bender, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





." - " My Heart Hemmed In has the psychological depth of a case study and the sensory texture of a hallucination. It relies on the unsaid -- we never know exactly what Nadia’s ethnicity is, or what caused public opinion to turn against people like her." - Christine Smallwood, Harper's





has the psychological depth of a case study and the sensory texture of a hallucination. It relies on the unsaid -- we never know exactly what Nadia’s ethnicity is, or what caused public opinion to turn against people like her." - "In Mein Herz in der Enge gelingen etwa die Schilderungen von Gerüchen oder Angstzuständen so eindrücklich, dass sie das Leseerlebnis zu einer beklemmend körperlichen Erfahrung machen. Geschickt verknüpft Marie NDiaye in ihrem neuen Roman das durchaus realistische (Fehl-)Verhalten einer rücksichtslosen Aufsteigerin mit metaphysischem Grauen. (...) Und nicht einmal das erstaunlich milde Ende des Horrortrips will man kritisieren – beschert es doch nicht nur Nadia endlich ein «besänftigtes Herz», sondern auch den ziemlich gebeutelten Lesern dieses unheimlich guten Romans." - Georg Renöckl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

My Heart Hemmed In is narrated by Nadia. For fifteen years she has been teaching at the same school in Bordeaux, as has her second husband, Ange; it is his second marriage, too. They seem a typical bourgeois couple, comfortable in a small, carefully circumscribed world -- perhaps a bit too small:

"No," I say. "Ange and I don't read the paper. We do listen to the radio, but only the music stations, jazz and classical."

"Which is why you don't know anything about anything or anyone," says Noget reproachfully.

"Our society is too well informed as it is," I say.

We're convinced of our innocence, but ashamed all the same.

"Ange and I have always gotten along very nicely without friends. You can take my word for it. And to be perfectly frank, the fact is we find friends a nuisance, since you ask."

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 August 2017

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

French author Marie NDiaye was born in 1967.

