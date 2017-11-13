Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Tomas Espedal



Title: Bergeners Author: Tomas Espedal Genre: Novel Written: 2013 (Eng. 2017) Length: 169 pages Original in: Norwegian
Norwegian title: Bergeners

Norwegian title: Bergeners

Translated by James Anderson

Midway through this book, Tomas Espedal reports how, when his first book was published by Glydendal, he was summoned to (what he considers) Norway's "second most important city" -- Oslo -- and to the office of publishing house grandee Brikt Jensen who, though also Bergen-born, had some advice for him:

I hear you're from Bergen and that you live in Bergen, he said in a thick Bergen accent. Well, I've got something important to tell you, so listen carefully: Move away from Bergen. If not, you'll become a Bergener, he said.

I took the train from Bergen to Oslo, then on to Copenhagen and straight down through Germany into Italy.

get away from the hubbub surrounding the publication of Knausgaard's books in Norway. He had mentioned my name in connection with an unpleasant episode in my flat, and my phone rang constantly [.....] I didn't know what to say to any of them, so I said I was on my travels. This was both true and untrue -- I was hiding in Madrid.

During the two years I lived in that flat in Dreggen, I never managed to write a single novel, not so much as a short story.

We must describe the city we live in, the times we live in, our friends, our discussions, our politics, our loneliness. We mustn't lose ourselves in a made-up, hypothetical universe, a false literature; what we write must be true, and we must describe what's real with all we possess of earnestness and strength, I said.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 November 2017

Norwegian author Tomas Espedal was born in 1961.

