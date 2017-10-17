Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Title: Monsterhuman Author: Kjersti Skomsvold Genre: Novel Written: 2012 (Eng. 2017) Length: 448 pages Original in: Nrwegian Availability: Monsterhuman - US Monsterhuman - UK Monsterhuman - Canada

Norwegian title: Monstermenneske

Translated by Becky L. Crook

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Dagbladet . 29/10/2012 E.S.Lauritzen NRK . 29/10/2012 Leif Ekle

From the Reviews :

" Monstermenneske er selvransakende, sårbar, sterkt personlig, men føles aldri for privat. Derimot føles den viktig. Skomsvold har skrevet en dypt intellektuell, men også eksistensiell roman, om ensomhet og frykt." - Ellen Sofie Lauritzen, Dagbladet





The complete review 's Review :

With a narrator named Kjersti Annesdatter Skomsvold, who writes a book eventually published as The Faster I Walk, the Smaller I am, Monsterhuman may be a novel but certainly is based largely on personal experience. Indeed, it is a book about writing, beginning with that debut: as the narrator-author eventually gets around to explaining, when she was planning what the follow-up to her debut success should be she realized:

"Yes !" I say. "The second book can begin from when I started writing the first book, it's a book within the book, it's everything that isn't in the heart-book !"

I am not human, and I am not Kjersti. I think that what it means to be Kjersti is related to what it means to be an author. I can't figure out how else I can become Kjersti. If I can become a book, I will also become human.

I wrote my first book because I had to become human.

I don't tell anyone anymore, so that the illness will have as little space as possible, both in my head and the heads of others.

Using the word "I" gives the feeling of something real, and if you enter far enough into the "I," it transforms int a third person. Maybe this indicates that the closer I am able to get to who I am, in my writing, the less it will feel like me.

One can make fun of Skomsvold's weaknesses, she even pokes fun at them herself, thereby appearing as a more pathetic than tragic figure. Yet when distanced from the grandeur of literature's tragic heroes, Skomsvold appears all the more fitting as a modern anti-hero.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 October 2017

About the Author :

Norwegian author Kjersti Annesdatter Skomsvold was born in 1979.

